Jackie Robinson's Brooklyn Dodgers Contracts Appraised at $36M Ahead of Auction

HH/Associated Press

The original contract Jackie Robinson signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 along with his first minor league contract are up for auction where they are expected to generate a lot of interest.

Per TMZ Sports, Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions had the documents appraised at $36 million by a rare documents expert leading up to the auction that began on Monday.

Robinson's first MLB contract and his minor league deal with Dodgers' minor league team the Montreal Royals were previously put up for auction in November 2017, but they didn't sell after failing to meet the $15 million reserve price established by Goldin Auctions.

TMZ noted the reserve price for this current auction has been set at a lower price with the starting bid set at $5 million. Goldin Auctions will donate 10 percent of the final sale price to the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Robinson's contract with the Dodgers is among the most important documents in sports history. He broke MLB's color barrier when he appeared in his first game on April 15, 1947.

The Georgia native had a 10-year MLB career, winning Rookie of the Year and 1949 NL MVP before being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.