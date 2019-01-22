Saquon Barkley, Andrew Luck Headline 2019 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Rosters

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 30: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants celebrates a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 36-35. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The NFL announced its rosters for the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and Denver Broncos edge-rusher Von Miller highlighting the AFC roster and New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson leading the NFC:

The Skills Showdown, which takes place Thursday, is one of many events during Pro Bowl week.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

