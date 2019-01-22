Saquon Barkley, Andrew Luck Headline 2019 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Rosters

Saquon Barkley, Andrew Luck Headline 2019 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown RostersJanuary 22, 2019
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
The NFL announced its rosters for the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and Denver Broncos edge-rusher Von Miller highlighting the AFC roster and New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson leading the NFC:
NFL @NFL
The rosters for the #ProBowlSkills Showdown are set! See the game’s biggest stars in action. 📺: Thursday 9pm ET on @espn https://t.co/3VlbWV6db7
The Skills Showdown, which takes place Thursday, is one of many events during Pro Bowl week.
