Senior Bowl Notebook: QBs Take Center Stage on Day 1

For all but two NFL teams, the 2018 season is over. A memory that's just disappointing for some and excruciatingly painful for others.

They know who they are.

For those teams, the page has already turned to 2019. And even the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams have personnel in Mobile, Alabama, this week for the next step toward April's NFL draft: the 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl.

The event is a showcase for the best and brightest seniors in college football, and while the week concludes with a game (sort of) at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday, the practice sessions that come before it are what really help NFL clubs and draftniks get a better feel for who slots where in this year's class.

The first of those sessions took place Tuesday. Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders staff were helming the North, while Kyle Shanahan and the staff of the San Francisco 49ers were running the South.

Here's a look at who stood out both on the practice field and in the weigh-ins before that, beginning with—shock and amazement—the quarterbacks.

Wonder how long it will be before hand size gets discussed.