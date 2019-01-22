Senior Bowl Notebook: QBs Take Center Stage on Day 1

Senior Bowl Notebook: QBs Take Center Stage on Day 1January 22, 2019
For all but two NFL teams, the 2018 season is over. A memory that's just disappointing for some and excruciatingly painful for others.
They know who they are.
For those teams, the page has already turned to 2019. And even the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams have personnel in Mobile, Alabama, this week for the next step toward April's NFL draft: the 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl.
The event is a showcase for the best and brightest seniors in college football, and while the week concludes with a game (sort of) at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday, the practice sessions that come before it are what really help NFL clubs and draftniks get a better feel for who slots where in this year's class.
The first of those sessions took place Tuesday. Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders staff were helming the North, while Kyle Shanahan and the staff of the San Francisco 49ers were running the South.
Here's a look at who stood out both on the practice field and in the weigh-ins before that, beginning with—shock and amazement—the quarterbacks.
Wonder how long it will be before hand size gets discussed.
Tale of the Tape, QB Edition
If you had "immediately" in the office pool, congratulations.
The first order of business at the Senior Bowl each year is the weigh-ins and measurements. And at the quarterback position, there are two such measurements that drive the conversation.
Height and hand size.
There's no shortage of debate regarding just how important those two measurements are, but the general rule of thumb is this—NFL teams prefer quarterbacks who are at least 6'2" with hands larger than nine inches from thumb tip to pinkie tip. The former (supposedly) helps with seeing and throwing over linemen. The latter aids with gripping the ball—especially when the weather's cold.
Well, this year's crop of senior signal-callers has been measured by scouts.
Daniel Jones of Duke, who is the No. 2 quarterback in this year's class according to Bleacher Report NFL Draft Lead Writer Matt Miller, cleared both hurdles with ease, checking in at just over 6'5" with 9.75" hands.
Missouri's Drew Lock, who is Miller's No. 4 quarterback, did just fine in the height department, measuring 6'3" and change. But Lock's nine-inch hands sent up an eyebrow or two, even if having that hand size hasn't seemed to hurt Jared Goff of the LA Rams.
Things went a bit better for West Virginia's Will Grier, who Miller slotted third among this year's quarterbacks. The former West Virginia standout has 9.5" hands to go with his 6'2", 218-pound frame.
Jarrett Stidham of Auburn, Miller's fifth-ranked quarterback, was also OK in both regards—a little over 6'2" with 9.375" hands.
This year's biggest head-turner where the tale of the tape is concerned is undoubtedly Buffalo's Tyree Jackson. Jackson, who Dane Brugler of The Athletic called a blend of Josh Allen and Cardale Jones, is one large individual—6'7" even and 249 pounds with 10" hands.
Does any of this matter? Maybe not.
But it will be talked and written about plenty nonetheless.
More Drew Lock
Lock got a bit of a head start on the other players in Mobile.
Whether it's meeting with Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins, addressing the not-so-quiet rumblings regarding the Denver Broncos' interest in him or talking shop with North team (and Oakland Raiders) head coach Jon Gruden, Lock revealed it's already been a busy week for him in Alabama—before practices even started.
Lock, who threw for almost 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns last year, credited returning to school for his senior year with helping advance his knowledge of the game significantly.
“We went into a play we ran a quite a bit at Mizzou — we called it Ernie, he called it something else — and he went through how he reads it,” Lock said, via Eric Edholm of Power Mizzou. “It’s just another example of why I should have stayed my last year. I would have come in there and had eyes like this [wide open] talking to him. I would have had no idea what he was talking about. I would have been overwhelmed.
“And here I was, just sitting there talking to Jon Gruden, like this: Shoot your shot at me. I’m ready.”
Lock also said he intends to show scouts this week in Mobile that he's the No. 1 signal-caller in a muddied class.
“I’ve been trying to become a pure pocket passer who can run a little if he has to,” Lock said. “Show them my drops, show how fluid I can be in the pocket. That will be big for me this week.”
“As far as from a competitor’s standpoint, I have to say I do believe I am the best quarterback in this class."
It's just one day of practices, but Lock showed off an NFL arm Tuesday...the best of any of the eight quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl.
Ups and Downs, West Virginia Style
There's little question that quarterback Will Grier is the most-hyped prospect from West Virginia in the Class of 2019. In a crop at the position that has no clear front-runner, that's hardly a surprise.
There's also little question that Grier's first day in Mobile was…eventful.
There was an explanation of Grier's bowl game absence (he didn't just skip it as was originally believed—Grier had torn ligaments in his ankle). There was a missed media availability session (Again, not skipped—there was apparently just a mix-up). And an up-and down workout that included both excellent and missed throws.
Grier connected with fellow WVU product David Sills on a long score and showed very good zip on most of his passes, but his accuracy came and went a bit when he threw on the run in team drills.
Sills was a player Josh Norris of Rotoworld singled out before the Senior Bowl as one who could really help his stock with a good showing.
"I’m not saying “big” receivers are being phased out of the NFL," Norris said. "But slow and big receivers are. The NFL went from prioritizing size to prioritizing separation. Sills, however, is fluid, separates, plays big and actually makes good on his red zone potential, as he was dominant in that area in college. The more “small” skills he shows this week, the better."
So far, so good—Sills showed good wheels and the ability to separate on Tuesday.
Working Up a Sweat
In the non-quarterback division, there may not be a player at the Senior Bowl whose first day was more anticipated than Mississippi State edge-rusher Montez Sweat.
After a senior season in which he piled up 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, Sweat is a potential top-10 pick in April's draft—if he checks all the boxes between now and then.
So far, so good.
It started with the weigh-in, where Sweat checked in at 6'6" on the nose and 252 pounds—up from his listed weight with the Bulldogs.
That added weight doesn't appear to have affected the speed and explosiveness off the edge that defined Sweat's collegiate career. He was one of the big winners for the South in individual drills, using his 35.625" arms to absolutely destroy a lineman as those drills wound down.
In his most recent mock draft here at Bleacher Report, Matt Miller predicted that Sweat would begin his pro career with the Tennessee Titans.
"Sweat is long, physical, fast and versatile enough to stand up or put his hand in the dirt," Miller said. "He's also super competitive, which is why he has a chance to shoot his stock past the Titans' draft reach with a big week at the 2019 Senior Bowl."
Sweat's well on his way to doing just that.
Rock and Roll in the Secondary
Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin had already locked up a spot on the 2019 Senior Bowl All-Name team before he ever got to Mobile.
If the first day of practices were any indication, the 5'11", 198-pounder has his sights set on leaving Alabama as the best senior cornerback in the nation.
Mind you, Ya-Sin (a grad transfer from Presbyterian, because we're hitting every tiny college in America here apparently) doesn't have that far to climb in the eyes of some draftniks. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com ranked Ya-Sin as the No. 2 cornerback overall in this class and a potential Round 1 pick.
"Ya-Sin has ideal size, speed, toughness and ball skills," Jeremiah wrote. "In off coverage, he has quick feet and he's very fluid when he turns and opens up. He doesn't waste steps on his plant and drive -- he closes in a hurry. In press coverage, Ya-Sin needs to do a better job of using his hands and he will occasionally get turned around versus shiftier wideouts. Fortunately, he has the speed to recover when he's caught out of position."
Ya-Sin did indeed get turned around once in one-on-ones, but he also displayed impressive physicality, disrupting routes and causing what would have been a forced fumble in a game.
All in all, it was an excellent start to the week for Ya-Sin.
If Deebo Says It's His, It's His
The most famous Deebo in history is currently a fictional character—the neighborhood bully in Friday.
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel is making a run at that title.
Heading into Tuesday's workouts, Tommy Call of 95.7 the Game highlighted Samuel as a player that South (and San Francisco 49ers) head coach Kyle Shanahan would be well-served to keep a close eye on.
"Samuel is special with the football in his hands, the definition of a dynamic playmaker," Call wrote. "One thing to keep in mind when hearing about Samuel is he dealt with a super inconsistent passer in college, so the fact he will have some legit passers throwing him the ball will greatly benefit his draft stock, enough to where he could be a first round pick."
The quarterback play for the South in Day 1 of workouts was inconsistent, and Samuel didn't have a flawless performance—not that he's expected to first time out with a new "team." But there wasn't a more consistent winner in WR vs. DB drills than the 5'11", 216-pounder.
Samuel's explosiveness was on full display, including long speed that will have draftniks drooling over what Samuel will run at next month's combine and short-area quickness that may be even more impressive.
All this from the player Miller listed as the draft's biggest sleeper at the position just a couple of weeks ago.
I'm telling you, the man knows stuff!
Who's That Angry Guy with the Long Arms?
There isn't a team in the NFL that heads to the Senior Bowl saying to themselves, "we're not going to look at any tackles. Don't need 'em."
The annual problem at that position is that many young linemen who play tackle at the collegiate level are projected as guards in the pros due to a lack of length. That's the case with Kansas State's Dalton Risner, who played at both ends of the line for the Wildcats. Risner was Miller's sixth-ranked guard prospect (and top pass-blocker at the position) on his latest big board.
However, the concerns about Risner's length may have been a bit overblown—he measured at 6'4" and 308 pounds with arms over 34 inches long.
For his part, Risner told Jordan Reid of Cover 1 that he intends to practice at right tackle in Mobile—and show NFL teams that's where he belongs.
"I don't think that people really know who Dalton Risner is," he said. "I want the scouts to look out and say, 'Who is that guy? He looks p****d off.'"
Actually, that's not all he said. But the rest was, um, colorful.
If Risner can show he can stick at tackle in the pros, his draft stock will get a sizable boost.
Small-School Stars to Watch
One of the annual rites of passage at the Senior Bowl is the small-school watch. It's understandable—everyone loves the little guy, and the notion of a young player going from a tiny college to NFL stardom makes for a great story.
While speaking with the media (via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area) Senior Bowl chief Jim Nagy singled out a pair of small-school standouts worth watching this week.
Delaware safety Nasir Adderley is a 5'11", 195-pound converted cornerback with plus ball skills who has reeled in eight interceptions over the past two seasons for the Blue Hens. Miller has Adderley slotted as the fourth-best safety in the Class of 2019, while Brugler placed Adderley atop his rankings at the position.
If Adderley fares well in Mobile, the first-round buzz surrounding him is going to grow.
Charleston edge-rusher John Cominsky certainly looks the part at 6'5" and 286 pounds with 33" arms. The numbers are there too—39.5 tackles for loss over the last two years.
However, that production came in the Mountain East conference in Division II. This week's practices (and Saturday's game) offers Cominsky a chance to show he can do that against the best in college football.
Both players were relatively quiet Tuesday, but they are names to file away as the week progresses.
Priorities, Man. Priorities.
There's no way this notebook would be complete without mentioning Khalen Saunders of Western Illinois.
Saunders entered the Senior Bowl with a measure of hype—not necessarily because of what he accomplished in college, but because of his ability to peel off backflips.
At 320 pounds.
But that's only the beginning of Saunders' Tuesday journey. As Saunders prepared for one of the biggest days of his football life, he learned Monday that his fiancée was in labor and about to give birth to their first child.
Saunders stayed in Mobile. With her blessing, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
Guess that makes the whole "how much do love football?" question easy enough to answer.
Now, given the circumstances, it would be understandable if Saunders didn't have the best of practice sessions. The pressure of working out for scouts from every team in the NFL plus the angst a first-time dad feels waiting for word that he's officially a father is a lot on a fella's plate.
That's not at all what happened though. In fact, Saunders won as many one-on-one battles as any D-Lineman on the North squad Tuesday. Maybe more.
When your pregnant fiancée tells you to go get 'em, you by-golly better go get them.
No word as of yet on the baby…or if they'll name him/her Reese.
Get it? Reese?
HA! I kill me!
Donald Parham Is Unlike Any TE You've Ever Seen Before
Adderley and Cominsky aren't the only small-school players in Mobile for the Senior Bowl.
And at least one made quite the impression…just by standing up.
As Brugler tweeted Tuesday, tight end Donald Parham of tiny Stetson University in DeLand, Florida (yes, that's an actual school in an actual place) made quite the impression on the media in measurements.
Parham checked in at over 6'8" (yes, you read that right) and 243 pounds with arms over three feet long.
"They had to turn the ceiling fan off before he stood up," Brugler quipped.
Parham's measurables aren't the only eye-popping thing about him. One of only two consensus FCS All-Americans in 2018, Parham piled up 85 receptions for 1,319 yards and 13 scores in just nine games. Scouts will no doubt want to see the converted basketball player work as a blocker, but Parham told reporters (via the Associated Press) that he's eager to show he's capable of being a well-rounded tight end.
"I'm a first down-kind of guy. I get you that first down on third down," Parham said. "I'm a deep threat when it's needed. My upper level is always there. It's just a matter of good technique and also getting my lower body overall stronger."
Like most of the FCS players in Mobile, Parham's eager to show he belongs with the best the college game has to offer.
"Small schools hardly ever get recognized throughout the season, especially coming from Stetson," he said. "We didn't go to the playoffs, so we weren't in the limelight during those times. I have to make sure I always put my best foot forward and applying myself whenever I get my opportunity in front of scouts."
Parham put his money where his mouth was in drills, bodying up defensive backs and getting open with ease while showing good hands.