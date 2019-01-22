NFL Rumors: Dowell Loggains to Become Jets OC After Dolphins Grant Permission

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains watches at the NFL football team's training camp, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have granted offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains permission to speak to other teams around the league to explore potential opportunities, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted Loggains is expected to become the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, where he would reunite with the newly hired Adam Gase. Loggains was Gase's offensive coordinator in Miami in 2018, and the two were also on the Chicago Bears coaching staff together in 2015.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    CBS Rejects SB Commercial from Medical Marijuana Company

    NFL logo
    NFL

    CBS Rejects SB Commercial from Medical Marijuana Company

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Investigating Laser Pointed at Brady vs. Chiefs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Investigating Laser Pointed at Brady vs. Chiefs

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    He Built the Legion of Boom, but Richard Still Needs an HC Shot

    NFL logo
    NFL

    He Built the Legion of Boom, but Richard Still Needs an HC Shot

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Biggest Areas of Improvement for the Jets This Offseason

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    5 Biggest Areas of Improvement for the Jets This Offseason

    Derek Ciapala
    via ClutchPoints