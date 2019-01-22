NFL Rumors: Dowell Loggains to Become Jets OC After Dolphins Grant Permission

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have granted offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains permission to speak to other teams around the league to explore potential opportunities, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted Loggains is expected to become the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, where he would reunite with the newly hired Adam Gase. Loggains was Gase's offensive coordinator in Miami in 2018, and the two were also on the Chicago Bears coaching staff together in 2015.

