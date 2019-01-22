Australian Open 2019 Results: Tuesday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

TPN/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal continued his strong play at the 2019 Australian Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Frances Tiafoe, while Danielle Collins' Cinderella run continued with a comeback victory against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Tiafoe put on a good show against the Spanish star but was ultimately outclassed, as Nadal made it to the semi-finals. He marked a personal milestone with the feat:

Pavlyuchenkova dominated Collins early but fell flat in the second set and would win just one more game in the decider.

Here are the full results from Tuesday's action from Melbourne.

Men's Singles

Rafael Nadal (2) bt. Frances Tiafoe: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas (14) bt. Roberto Bautista Agut (22): 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Women's Singles

Danielle Collins bt. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: 2-6, 7-5, 6-1

Petra Kvitova (8) bt. Ashleigh Barty (15): 6-1, 6-4

Full results and draws can be found at the Australian Open's official website.

Tiafoe can look back on a fantastic first Grand Slam of the 2019 season, but the 21-year-old was always likely to struggle against Nadal and got to watch a tennis clinic from the best seat in the house.

The Spaniard faced just two break chances in the entire contest and converted four of his eight.

The youngster held his own in the rallies at times but had no answer for the creativity of the 32-year-old. This incredible drop shot was but one example of the many spectacular winners he hit:

Per Live Tennis, it was quite the lesson for the American:

His semi-final opponent will be another rising star, as he'll go up against Tsitsipas. The Greek talent took the scalp of Roger Federer in the round of 16 but could face an even greater challenge in the form of Nadal.

In the women's draw Collins' improbable run continued with a come-from-behind win over Pavlyuchenkova.

The Russian favourite dominated the first set and took a commanding lead in the second, but the American, 25, fought back and took advantage of every single mistake. She had all of the momentum entering the deciding set and cruised to the finish line.

Her semi-final spot is a major surprise given her previous record in Grand Slams:

She will face another tough challenge in Petra Kvitova. The 28-year-old qualified for her first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 by blasting Australian hopeful Barty, playing some of her best tennis in years.

With 25 winners compared to just eight for Barty, she dominated from the baseline and will look to do so again in the next round.