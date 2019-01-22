San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals (27-16-5) will look to end a season-high five-game losing streak on Tuesday when they host the skidding San Jose Sharks (28-16-7) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Stanley Cup champion Capitals had not dropped five in a row since 2014, while the Sharks are riding a three-game losing streak.

NHL betting line: The Capitals opened as -137 favorites (wager $137 to win $100); the total is at six goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Sharks can pay on the NHL odds

San Jose suffered a four-game skid earlier this year and bounced back to win seven of its next eight, and the team put together a season-high seven-game winning streak right before losing three straight.

The Sharks simply need to play better defensively after surrendering six goals in each game during their current losing streak.

San Jose starting goaltender Martin Jones was relieved by backup Aaron Dell in the third period of Monday's 6-2 road loss to the Florida Panthers after he allowed five goals on 21 shots.

Dell may get the call here in the second game of a back-to-back situation.

Why the Capitals can pay on the NHL odds

Washington is in an advantageous position knowing its opponent has not performed particularly well when playing on back-to-back nights.

The Sharks are just 3-5 in their last eight games under that scenario, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, so another four-game losing streak is a possibility.

Meanwhile, the Capitals will have a pair of well-rested goalies available in this spot after starter Braden Holtby and backup Pheonix Copley split time in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. They are still a solid home team at 13-8-3 and need to use that to their advantage.

Sharks vs. Capitals NHL betting pick

This matchup obviously comes down to which team you believe will bust its slump.

Washington has won the past two meetings but lost the previous four in the series along with 22 of the last 25 dating back to 1999. The Capitals have also lost six straight to Western Conference opponents and eight of nine, which does not bode well.

Look for the Sharks to even their road record at 12-12-3 with an upset win at Capital One Arena.

OddsShark computer pick: 3.5-2.0, Sharks (Get NHL picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NHL betting trends

San Jose is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in six of San Jose's last seven games on the road.

Washington is 1-4 in its last five games at home.

All NHL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.