Rafael Nadal Defeats Frances Tiafoe, Advances to 2019 Australian Open Semis

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a return against Frances Tiafoe of the US during their men's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 22, 2019. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)
WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal continued his campaign to win a second Australian Open title with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 quarter-final defeat of Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday.

It was a brutally clinical performance from the 17-time Grand Slam champion as he saw off the unseeded American in one hour, 47 minutes.

Nadal's serve was particularly devastating on the Rod Laver Arena as he gave Tiafoe few chances to get back in each set after breaking early on.

The Spaniard will meet Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals. 

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Roger Federer: What's next for Swiss after Australian Open loss?

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Roger Federer: What's next for Swiss after Australian Open loss?

    CNN
    via CNN

    Rafael Nadal v Frances Tiafoe: Australian Open quarter-final – live!

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Rafael Nadal v Frances Tiafoe: Australian Open quarter-final – live!

    Simon Burnton
    via the Guardian

    Australian Open 2019 scores, results: Serena Williams beats top-seeded Simona Halep; Roger Federer knocked out

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Australian Open 2019 scores, results: Serena Williams beats top-seeded Simona Halep; Roger Federer knocked out

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Australian Open: Serena Williams admits she knows all the words to Frozen

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Australian Open: Serena Williams admits she knows all the words to Frozen

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport