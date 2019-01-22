Rafael Nadal Defeats Frances Tiafoe, Advances to 2019 Australian Open Semis

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal continued his campaign to win a second Australian Open title with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 quarter-final defeat of Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday.

It was a brutally clinical performance from the 17-time Grand Slam champion as he saw off the unseeded American in one hour, 47 minutes.

Nadal's serve was particularly devastating on the Rod Laver Arena as he gave Tiafoe few chances to get back in each set after breaking early on.

The Spaniard will meet Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals.

