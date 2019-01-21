Tony Romo Responds to Bryce Harper on Twitter, Predicts He'll Sign with Rangers

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Tony Romo might seem like he can predict the future when announcing NFL games, but he is now trying to take his skill to a new level. 

The CBS announcer predicted Bryce Harper will end up with the Texas Rangers after the free-agent outfielder asked about it on Twitter:

Romo has spent the past two years providing color in the booth after retiring from the NFL, and he has earned big praise for his ability to correctly predict what teams will do.

He was especially impressive during Sunday's AFC Championship Game by calling out several New England Patriots plays:

While some on social media have joked about the former Dallas Cowboys star giving up future lottery numbers, Harper instead wants him to solve the biggest mystery in baseball.

The six-time All-Star is one of the biggest prizes on the free-agent market but remains on the market with only about two months until the start of next season. Although the Rangers haven't been considered a top contender for his services, it might be some wishful thinking for Romo after he spent his entire career in Dallas.

Related

    Yankees Trade Sonny Gray to Reds

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees Trade Sonny Gray to Reds

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Bold Predictions for Top Offseason Targets Still Available

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bold Predictions for Top Offseason Targets Still Available

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Reddick Wore WWE Belt During His Wedding 😂

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Josh Reddick Wore WWE Belt During His Wedding 😂

    12up.com
    via 12up.com

    Pedro Sends Warning to LA Ahead of Pats-Rams Super Bowl

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Pedro Sends Warning to LA Ahead of Pats-Rams Super Bowl

    Adam London
    via NESN.com