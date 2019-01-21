Tony Romo Responds to Bryce Harper on Twitter, Predicts He'll Sign with Rangers

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Tony Romo might seem like he can predict the future when announcing NFL games, but he is now trying to take his skill to a new level.

The CBS announcer predicted Bryce Harper will end up with the Texas Rangers after the free-agent outfielder asked about it on Twitter:

Romo has spent the past two years providing color in the booth after retiring from the NFL, and he has earned big praise for his ability to correctly predict what teams will do.

He was especially impressive during Sunday's AFC Championship Game by calling out several New England Patriots plays:

While some on social media have joked about the former Dallas Cowboys star giving up future lottery numbers, Harper instead wants him to solve the biggest mystery in baseball.

The six-time All-Star is one of the biggest prizes on the free-agent market but remains on the market with only about two months until the start of next season. Although the Rangers haven't been considered a top contender for his services, it might be some wishful thinking for Romo after he spent his entire career in Dallas.