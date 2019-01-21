Chiefs Reportedly Having 'Internal Discussion' on Possibly Firing DC Bob Sutton

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs could potentially shake up their staff following their AFC Championship Game defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Chiefs are considering changes to their defensive coaching staff, with defensive coordinator Bob Sutton among those under the microscope.

The Chiefs gave up 524 yards to the Patriots in their 37-31 overtime defeat, and New England successfully converted on three straight third downs on what proved to be the game-winning drive in overtime.

The performance wasn't an outlier for Kansas City's defense. The team ranked 31st in yards allowed (405.5 per game) and 24th in points allowed (26.3 per game). According to Football Outsiders, the Chiefs were also 26th in defensive efficiency.

The unit wasn't any better under Sutton's watch in 2017 either, when Kansas City was 30th in defensive efficiency.

The Kansas City Star's Sam Mellinger wrote Monday the time has come for head coach Andy Reid to look for a new defensive coordinator:

"They lost five games this season, with opponents scoring an average of 40.2 points in those games. The playoff loss to the Patriots was something like a mashup of the reasons the Chiefs' defense needs a new leader—they could not stop the run, could not cover backs in the passing game and could not cover tight end Rob Gronkowski when the world knew that’s what was required."

An elite defense is no longer a requirement for a team to win a Super Bowl. The NFL's various rule changes regarding helmet-to-helmet hits, roughing the passer and unnecessary roughness have made life much easier for offensive players.

The Chiefs are an example, however, that a team still needs to be somewhat solid on defense in order to capture a title. Kansas City's flaws were laid bare as the Patriots methodically marched down the field in overtime and won before Patrick Mahomes had an opportunity to step on the field in the extra frame.

If Sutton remains on the staff for the 2019 season, it's hard to see how the Chiefs avoid another disappointing postseason exit.