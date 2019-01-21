Tom Brady, Jared Goff Replaced by Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky at Pro Bowl

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Jared Goff won't be able to compete in the Pro Bowl after leading their teams to Super Bowl LIII, which opens the door for two more deserving quarterbacks in Sunday's all-star game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will replace Brady for the AFC squad, per Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle. In the NFC, Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears will take over for Goff, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune.

Both players were first-round picks in the 2017 draft, which means all three Day 1 quarterbacks from that year have made the Pro Bowl in their second seasons. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes already received a Pro Bowl nod.

The last draft class that saw every first-round quarterback earn at least one Pro Bowl selection was 2001, when only Michael Vick was selected in Round 1, per Pro Football Reference. Drew Brees was taken with the first pick in Round 2 that year and has seen quite a few Pro Bowls himself with 12.

The 2015 class has a chance if Marcus Mariota joins Jameis Winston with a Pro Bowl selection.

Watson has impressed since entering the league, although his rookie year was cut short because of a torn ACL. He bounced back in a big way in 2018, totaling 4,165 passing yards and 551 rushing yards with 31 total touchdowns.

He led the Texans to an 11-5 record and looks to be one of the bright young stars in the NFL.

Trubisky had a slower start to his career despite being the No. 2 overall pick, but he thrived this season under new head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears' starter had three rushing touchdowns and 24 passing touchdowns, including six in one game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After Trubisky went 11-3 this season, it could be the start of a big career for the 24-year-old.