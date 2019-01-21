Super Bowl 2019: Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Maintain Lower Concession Prices

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Even for the biggest event on the sports calendar, Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't raise its prices.

The home of the Atlanta Falcons will host Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3, but fans will reportedly get the same reasonable prices on concessions that have been available all year long, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com.

The "Fan First Menu Pricing" has been available since the venue first opened in 2017.

While the $5 beer certainly stands out for a sporting event of this magnitude, the $2 hot dog is $4 cheaper than it was at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII last year, per McClure.

"We said this in our negotiations with the SEC, the college football championship, the Super Bowl and the Final Four ... what we basically said is every customer that comes through that door is our customer," Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay told McClure. "So we want to treat all those customers the same and give them the same experience in food and beverage."

Though Patriots and Rams fans will likely still spend thousands of dollars to get into the stadium, at least food and drinks won't cost them too much extra cash.