Michael Thomas Tweets NFL Rule About Reversal of Loss After 'Unfair Acts'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Michael Thomas wants the NFL to award the New Orleans Saints a win he feels they rightfully deserve.

The Saints wideout tweeted "Rule 17 Section 2 Article 3" early Monday morning, a reference to a part of the NFL rulebook that allows the league to reverse an outcome of a game affected by "unfair acts."

The passage of the rulebook reads:

The Commissioner’s powers under this Section 2 include the imposition of monetary fines and draft-choice forfeitures, suspension of persons involved in unfair acts, and, if appropriate, the reversal of a game’s result or the rescheduling of a game, either from the beginning or from the point at which the extraordinary act occurred. In the event of rescheduling a game, the Commissioner will be guided by the procedures specified in 17-1-5–11, above. In all cases, the Commissioner will conduct a full investigation, including the opportunity for hearings, use of game video, and any other procedure the Commissioner deems appropriate.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

