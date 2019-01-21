Super Bowl 2019: Opening Odds for Patriots vs. Rams, Top Prop Bets History

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Part of the intrigue that comes with the Super Bowl is the wide array of wagers that can be made on prop bets.

Football fans are able to bet on something as simple as the score after each quarter to more abstract props, like what color of Gatorade the winning coach will be showered with.

As for the odds we're used to betting on during football season, the Patriots are favored by two points, and the over/under line currently sits at 56.

While some of the odds will fluctuate between now and February 3, we have an idea of how some prop bets will play out based on recent Super Bowl history.

Opening Odds

Top Prop-Bet History

Odds via Oddschecker.

Tom Brady Passing Yards

One of the more popular on-field prop bets should involve Tom Brady because he carries so much Super Bowl experience into the matchup with the Rams.

Since there's a large sample size for Brady's performance in the Super Bowl, it's easier to gauge a prop bet on his total number of passing yards.

If you base your wager on the last two Super Bowls, you're going to choose the over no matter what the line is set at.

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Brady threw for 505 yards in Super Bowl LII against Philadelphia, a performance that came a year after he tossed 466 yards vs. Atlanta.

In fact, three of the four 300-yard passing games Brady's produced at the Super Bowl have come in his last three appearances.

If you add the four 300-yard performances in Brady's last five postseason games to that list of accomplishments, a bet on the over feels like an easy one to take.

Currently, the over/under for Brady's passing yards sits at 284.5, which means the majority of bettors should go after the over.

As always, there's a chance the under hits, but it doesn't seem likely given Brady's recent Super Bowl numbers.

Team to Score Last

In four of their five Super Bowl victories, the Patriots have scored last.

The Patriots used a pair of game-winning field goals from Adam Vinatieri to win their first two Super Bowls, while Julian Edelman and James White found the end zone last against Seattle and Atlanta.

Given their propensity to score late in the Super Bowl, the Patriots possess better odds than the Rams as the team to score last in Super Bowl LIII.

Since the Patriots are late-game specialists, it would be wise to pick Bill Belichick's squad in this prop bet.

However, if you're under the belief that the Patriots will blow out the Rams, a wager on Sean McVay's team isn't a bad idea, because Los Angeles would be attempting to come back in the fourth quarter in that situation.

Will There Be Overtime?

There's going to be more attention on the overtime prop bet because the two conference championship games went into an extra period.

In addition to that, the Patriots' last Super Bowl victory over the Falcons came in overtime at Super Bowl LI.

If you want to further convince people that there will be overtime in the Super Bowl, you'll point to the 15 regular-season games that went to overtime in 2018.

While there has been an uptick in overtime games this season, the odds are still in favor of no overtime occurring.

Only one Super Bowl has gone to an extra period, which is why it's hard to suggest a bet on overtime occurring.

But if you're willing to take the risk, it'll be worth the payout if it happens since the odds for overtime currently sit at 9-1.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.