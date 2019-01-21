Rams, Chiefs, Bears Among Teams Featured on NFL 2019 International Schedule

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the AFC Championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The NFL announced its slate of international games for the 2019 season on Monday, with five contests spread between Mexico City and London. 

According to Grant Gordon of NFL.com, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City, while the four games in London will see the Carolina Panthers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chicago Bears facing the Oakland Raiders, the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans battling the Jacksonville Jaguars.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

