AFC Championship Game 2019 Final Score, Highlights from Patriots vs. Chiefs

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots clinched their ninth Super Bowl appearance of the Tom Brady era with a 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Brady and the Patriots will play a familiar foe in Super Bowl LIII as they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who they beat for the first championship under Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

After winning the coin toss to start overtime, the Patriots marched down the field on a 13-play drive that concluded with Rex Burkhead's two-yard touchdown run.

Brady made a few key passes to lead New England to its game-winning score, including a 20-yard pass on third down to Julian Edelman.

The AFC Championship Game reached overtime after a frenetic fourth quarter in which the two teams combined for 38 points.

Kansas City struggled to move the ball on offense for most of the game, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. made the proper adjustments in the fourth to challenge the Patriots.

Andy Reid's team took the lead for the first time at the end of a wild sequence that began with the overturn of a muffed punt by Edelman.

However, the Patriots didn't have the ball in their possession for long after the call was reversed in their favor, as Daniel Sorensen intercepted Brady after a pass deflected off Edelman's hands.

Two plays after the interception, Mahomes picked out Damien Williams on the left flat for a 23-yard touchdown pass.

New England countered right away, as Sony Michel's 10-yard touchdown run on fourth down completed a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Mahomes answered Michel's score by leading the Chiefs right down the field, with a 38-yard completion to Sammy Watkins setting up a two-yard touchdown run by Williams.

With two minutes left on the clock, Brady engineered another scoring drive of his own, as his 25-yard pass down the left sideline to Rob Gronkowski allowed Burkhead to run into the end zone with 39 seconds left.

Most teams wouldn't have been able to answer the Patriots again, but Mahomes wasn't affected by the visitors taking the lead at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes brought the Chiefs into field-goal range with a 27-yard heave to Demarcus Robinson with 23 seconds left.

The pass and catch allowed Harrison Butker to tie the game at 31 points apiece with eight seconds remaining in regulation.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they never got the ball back on offense, as the Patriots won the toss and drove down the field for the victory.

Once the Patriots secured their trip to Atlanta, Brady began celebrating like he clinched his first trip to the Super Bowl, as he kept leaping on teammates with a childish grin beaming across his face.

Brady and Belichick will go for their sixth title together 17 years to the date after conquering the then-St. Louis Rams 20-17 inside the Superdome in New Orleans for their first championship.

