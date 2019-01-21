Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic Highlight Monday's Results

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic overcame Daniil Medvedev in four sets on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 Australian Open.

The world No. 1 was last on court after counterpart Simona Halep went out in three sets against Serena Williams.

Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina also needed three sets to get past Anastasija Sevastova and Madison Keys, respectively, but Karolina Pliskova only required two to dispatch Garbine Muguruza.

Kei Nishikori fought back from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreno Busta in five, while Milos Raonic inflicted a straight-sets rout on fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

Men's Singles Results

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (15) Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3

(16) Milos Raonic bt. (4) Alexander Zverev, 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

(28) Lucas Pouille bt. (11) Borna Coric, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (2)

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. (23) Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-7 (8), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (8)

Women's Singles Results

(16) Serena Williams bt. (1) Simona Halep, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. (13) Anastasija Sevastova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

(6) Elina Svitolina bt. (17) Madison Keys, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. (18) Garbine Muguruza, 6-3, 6-1

Recap

Despite dropping just one set in the first three rounds, Djokovic has not had the smoothest of rides in Melbourne this year, and that was the case again on Monday as he came up against a resilient Medvedev.

In each of the first two sets, the Russian made life difficult for the No. 1 seed, despite falling a break behind in both, per tennis writer Carole Bouchard:

Medvedev took the second to a tiebreaker, which he won to level the scores and frustrate the six-time Australian Open champion.

The Russian's challenge seemed to come to an end in the third set after three break points went begging early on, and Djokovic capitalised on his opponent's drop-off to secure his victory.

Earlier, Williams held off Halep in a memorable encounter.

After Williams raced through the first set in just 20 minutes against her, the world No. 1 put in an effort much more befitting of her ranking as she fought back to claim the second.

Both players produced some moments of exceptional quality in the third:

It was Williams who ultimately came out on top. For all her efforts, the Romanian has still won just once against the American, having now met her 10 times.

Per Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim, the 23-time Grand Slam winner has enjoyed a remarkable recent record against those at the top of the game:

Meanwhile, Nishikori, who had already gone to five sets twice already in Melbourne this year, progressed to the quarter-finals with many more miles on the clock as he came from behind to beat Carreno Busta in a five-hour epic.

The Japanese star sealed the win with five consecutive points in the final set tiebreak, having been 8-5 down, when a late turning point went in his favour. An incorrect line call was made against Carreno Busta as Nishikori struck a winner, but the point was not replayed.

The Spaniard made his feelings known after Nishikori had sealed the win:

He was quick to apologise after the match, though, per the Press Association's Eleanor Crooks:

Nishikori will take on Djokovic in the quarter-final, where he'll look to overcome a 15-2 head-to-head record.