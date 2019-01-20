Jared Goff, Rams Rally to Stun Drew Brees, Saints in OT; Advance to Super Bowl

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

One half of Super Bowl LIII is set after the Los Angeles Rams won the 2018 NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Jared Goff had 297 passing yards and a touchdown in the 26-23 overtime win against the New Orleans Saints, helping lead the Rams to the Super Bowl only two years after they finished 4-12.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein clinched the win with a 57-yard field goal in extra time after an interception by safety John Johnson III.

Todd Gurley had only 10 rushing yards, but the rest of the team picked up the slack after a 13-0 early deficit to earn the road victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints' impressive season came to an end despite 249 passing yards and two touchdowns from Drew Brees.

Jared Goff Silences Doubters, Shows He's More Than a Game Manager

The Rams went 13-3 in the regular season, but Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff rarely received credit.

Head coach Sean McVay is widely seen as an offensive genius, while running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were considered the top MVP candidates on the roster. Those two were the only non-quarterbacks in the MVP discussion.

But against a quality Saints defense Sunday, Goff showed he deserves recognition for what he brings to the table.

The quarterback made some outstanding plays in big moments, including an important throw to Brandin Cooks at the end of the first half:

His fourth-quarter throw to tight end Gerald Everett on the run on third down also extended the game-tying drive:

Despite trailing 13-0 after the first quarter, Goff showed outstanding composure to put his team in position for a comeback victory. Leading field-goal drives to tie and win the game sealed his outstanding effort.

He also did so despite getting almost nothing from Gurley throughout the day.

Perhaps most impressively, Goff succeeded in a hostile environment in the first road playoff game of his career.

The performance also put him in the record books:

Heading into the Super Bowl, Goff should not be seen as a game manager who will have to rely upon the rest of the team to help him win. While he has plenty of talent around him, the third-year quarterback will be the one to decide the Rams' fate against the Kansas City Chiefs or New England Patriots.

The 2016 No. 1 overall pick will try to put the team on his back once again to bring home a championship.

What's Next?

The Rams will prepare for Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. They will take on the Patriots or Chiefs and try to win the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The Saints will enter the offseason trying to figure out how to get two more wins next year.

