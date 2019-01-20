Kareem Hunt Rumors: RB Expected to Sign with Team 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kareem Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2018 season and has been on the Commissioner's Exempt List after video surfaced of him pushing and kicking a woman in an altercation at a Cleveland hotel, but Hunt reportedly isn't expected to be without a job for long this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, "Multiple teams have expressed interest in Hunt, and it now appears the former Chiefs running back will have a job 'sooner rather than later,' one league source told ESPN."

