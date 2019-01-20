Kareem Hunt Rumors: RB Expected to Sign with Team 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 11: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kareem Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2018 season and has been on the Commissioner's Exempt List after video surfaced of him pushing and kicking a woman in an altercation at a Cleveland hotel, but Hunt reportedly isn't expected to be without a job for long this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, "Multiple teams have expressed interest in Hunt, and it now appears the former Chiefs running back will have a job 'sooner rather than later,' one league source told ESPN."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Hunt

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Hunt

    Adam Schefter
    via ESPN.com

    Are Chiefs Fans Really the Loudest in the World?

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Are Chiefs Fans Really the Loudest in the World?

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Chiefs Will Soon Have to Pay Big Money to Keep Their Nucleus Together

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs Will Soon Have to Pay Big Money to Keep Their Nucleus Together

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Berry Will Likely Need Surgery on Heel in Offseason

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Berry Will Likely Need Surgery on Heel in Offseason

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report