Chiefs Rumors: Latest on Tyreek Hill, Dee Ford, Chris Jones Contracts and Future

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to pursue long-term contracts with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive lineman Chris Jones this offseason and could use the franchise tag to retain edge-rusher Dee Ford, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Hill will likely take top priority. The game-breaking receiver is fresh off his best season yet, registering 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He earned a grade of 89.8 from Pro Football Focus this season, fifth among wideouts.

Few players in the NFL can take the top off a defense or elude defenders in open space like Hill. Paired with tight end Travis Kelce, he's given Patrick Mahomes two of the most dangerous weapons in football.

Then there's Jones, 24, who burst onto the scene in 2018, setting a career high with 15.5 sacks after having just 8.5 sacks in his first two seasons combined. That earned him a grade of 90.8 from PFF, good for seventh among interior defensive linemen.

Then there's the 27-year-old Ford, who had his best season in 2018, registering 55 tackles, 13 sacks and an incredible seven forced fumbles, earning a grade of 89.9 from PFF (sixth among edge-rushers). The trio of Jones, Ford and Justin Houston has given the Chiefs a fearsome pass rush, one that finished the regular season with 52 sacks, tied for the most in the NFL.

That pass rush also harassed Andrew Luck in the divisional round of the postseason and will look to do the same Sunday versus the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.