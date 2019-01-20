Report: NFL's Investigation into Kareem Hunt Could Be Concluded by Free Agency

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The NFL's investigation into former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is expected to be "wrapped up before the start of free agency in March," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Hunt is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List as the NFL investigates three separate cases: "Along with the assault on a female in a Cleveland area hotel from last February, there is also an apparent altercation at a club and an incident where he allegedly punched a man at a resort."

