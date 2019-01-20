Australian Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Sunday's Draw

Australian Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Sunday's DrawJanuary 20, 2019
Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Australian Open on Sunday, but Angelique Kerber crashed out at the hands of Danielle Collins.
Nadal eased past Tomas Berdych with little trouble, but Kerber was stunned as she took just two games off the unseeded American.
Maria Sharapova was also knocked out at the hands of local favourite Ash Barty, and men's 2018 runner-up Marin Cilic lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in a five-set epic.
Roger Federer and Sloane Stephens are also in action on Sunday.
U.S. Replay Info
TV: ESPN2 (9 a.m. ET), Tennis Channel (12 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET)
Live Stream: ESPN App, Tennis Channel Plus
UK Replay Info
TV: Eurosport 1 (1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. GMT)
Live Stream: Eurosport Player
Men's Singles Results
(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Tomas Berdych, 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (4)
(3) Roger Federer vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
(22) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. (6) Marin Cilic, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
Frances Tiafoe bt. (20) Grigor Dimitrov, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 7-5
Women's Singles Results
Danielle Collins bt. (2) Angelique Kerber, 6-0, 6-2
(8) Petra Kvitova bt. Amanda Anisimova, 6-2, 6-1
(15) Ash Barty bt. (30) Maria Sharapova, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
(5) Sloane Stephens vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Recap
Nadal enjoyed an electric start on Sunday, as he quickly recorded a bagel against Berdych.
As the scoreline suggested, the Spaniard was playing some fine tennis:
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
Physics is for other people... outrageous angle from @RafaelNadal! https://t.co/2yVhaI9XtV
The second set was little better for Berdych, who only avoided another bagel by taking a single game off Nadal.
The Czech finally offered some resistance in the third, as he took the No. 2 seed to a tiebreaker, but any hopes of engineering an unlikely comeback were quickly snuffed out by Nadal.
Kerber's clash with Collins was similarly one-sided, but not in the way many would have expected.
The first set was over in no time at all, as Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times highlighted:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Danielle Collins, who had never won a match at a Slam before this week, BAGELS #2 Angelique Kerber in 20 minutes to start their fourth round. Just 20 minutes, and Kerber needed to leave the court after it? Even for gamesmanship, that's pretty gamesy. #AusOpen
Despite Kerber's attempts to regroup during the break, Collins continued to control the proceedings as she enjoyed a landmark victory against the 2016 Melbourne champion.
Sharapova, who won the Australian Open in 2008, enjoyed a strong start against Barty to claim the first set, but a tremendous response from the 22-year-old saw her drop just one game in the second as she levelled proceedings.
Barty edged out the five-time Grand Slam champion to become the first Australian woman to reach the quarter-final stage in Melbourne for 10 years.
Per WTA Insider, Sharapova was complimentary of her opponent after the match:
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
Sharapova: "I thought she played a really great match, and I still had my chances which I didn't take. I definitely had a letdown for many games straight, gave her that confidence, and she's a confidence player, as well. And she'll take it. She's not going to back down.” #AusOpen
Barty will take on Petra Kvitova in the next round following the latter's comfortable win against Amanda Anisimova.
Kvitova has won all three of their previous meetings, most recently in the final of the Sydney International earlier in January.
