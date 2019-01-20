Australian Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Sunday's Draw

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Australian Open on Sunday, but Angelique Kerber crashed out at the hands of Danielle Collins.

Nadal eased past Tomas Berdych with little trouble, but Kerber was stunned as she took just two games off the unseeded American.

Maria Sharapova was also knocked out at the hands of local favourite Ash Barty, and men's 2018 runner-up Marin Cilic lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in a five-set epic.

Roger Federer and Sloane Stephens are also in action on Sunday.

Men's Singles Results

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Tomas Berdych, 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (4)

(3) Roger Federer vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

(22) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. (6) Marin Cilic, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe bt. (20) Grigor Dimitrov, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 7-5

Women's Singles Results

Danielle Collins bt. (2) Angelique Kerber, 6-0, 6-2

(8) Petra Kvitova bt. Amanda Anisimova, 6-2, 6-1

(15) Ash Barty bt. (30) Maria Sharapova, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

(5) Sloane Stephens vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Nadal enjoyed an electric start on Sunday, as he quickly recorded a bagel against Berdych.

As the scoreline suggested, the Spaniard was playing some fine tennis:

The second set was little better for Berdych, who only avoided another bagel by taking a single game off Nadal.

The Czech finally offered some resistance in the third, as he took the No. 2 seed to a tiebreaker, but any hopes of engineering an unlikely comeback were quickly snuffed out by Nadal.

Kerber's clash with Collins was similarly one-sided, but not in the way many would have expected.

The first set was over in no time at all, as Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times highlighted:

Despite Kerber's attempts to regroup during the break, Collins continued to control the proceedings as she enjoyed a landmark victory against the 2016 Melbourne champion.

Sharapova, who won the Australian Open in 2008, enjoyed a strong start against Barty to claim the first set, but a tremendous response from the 22-year-old saw her drop just one game in the second as she levelled proceedings.

Barty edged out the five-time Grand Slam champion to become the first Australian woman to reach the quarter-final stage in Melbourne for 10 years.

Per WTA Insider, Sharapova was complimentary of her opponent after the match:

Barty will take on Petra Kvitova in the next round following the latter's comfortable win against Amanda Anisimova.

Kvitova has won all three of their previous meetings, most recently in the final of the Sydney International earlier in January.