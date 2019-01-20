AFC Championship Game 2019: Injury Report, Predictions for Patriots vs. Chiefs

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

There's just one game left to determine which team will represent the American Football Conference in Super Bowl LIII. On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the New England Patriots for that right.

This is going to be a fun one, folks. On one side, we have Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the most consistent franchise in the NFL making their eighth straight appearance in the AFC title game. On the other, we have the fresh story, an exciting young team and the hot young quarterback du jour, Patrick Mahomes.

We're here to run down what you need to know for the 2019 AFC Championship Game, including scheduling information, the latest odds and over/unders, per OddsShark, out final score predictions and the latest buzzworthy developments.

2019 AFC Conference Championship Game

Who: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Odds and Over/Under: KC -3, 56

Prediction: Patriots 31, Chiefs 27

Injury Report

Both teams should be close 100 percent. The Chiefs have ruled out linebacker Dorian O'Daniel. The Patriots don't have anyone on their report. Here's a full look, courtesy of USA Today's Henry McKenna:

Latest Buzz

Weather Won't Be Much of a Factor

Earlier in the week, it looked like extreme temperatures would play a factor in the game at Arrowhead Stadium. However, it no longer appears that things will be quite that cold when the Chiefs and Patriots take the field.

This isn't to say that things are going to be tropical, as meteorologist Vanessa Alonso highlighted:

However, not having temperatures in the single digits should help put the two teams on a more even playing field. While New England will still likely try leaning on the running game in an effort to keep Mahomes and Co. off the field for long stretches, the Chiefs should have an easier time moving the ball through the air.

Damien Williams Will Be a Factor

While the Chiefs will try pressuring the Patriots defense with the pass, they are going to have to lean on the run game, at least from time to time. This is where running back Damien Williams comes in.

The fifth-year back took over as the starter in Week 15 after Kareem Hunt had been jettisoned and Spencer Ware was sidelined by injury. He now leads a rushing attack, along with Ware, that is more than serviceable without Hunt.

Williams rushed for a tremendous 5.1 yards per carry in the regular season. In the divisional-round win against the Indianapolis Colts, he amassed 129 yards rushing, 25 yards receiving and a touchdown. He has come a long way from being a complete offensive afterthought.

"This is the last thing I would have thought," Williams said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "I know the type of player I am, and I knew I was going to be involved some kind of way, but being here in this position now, it's amazing. If you know my history and where I started and where I am now, it means a lot to me."

Williams is going to mean a lot to the Chiefs offense on Sunday. While Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the passing game are still at its center, Williams and Ware are what will bring it balance.

These Games Are Still Special for Belichick

While you might expect Mahomes or even Chiefs coach Andy Reid—still searching for his first Super Bowl win—to have the pregame jitters heading into Sunday evening. Considering this is Belichick's eighth straight AFC title game, and 13th as head coach, it's a little more surprising to learn he still gets nervous.

In true Belichick fashion, he put things in his own perspective.

"Just let me know the ones that don't matter—I'll make sure I don't get excited for those," Belichick said, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. "Nervous? Sure. You want to go out there and do well. There's an anxiety."

Of course this game matters for Belichick, Brady and the Patriots. There's a Super Bowl on the line. That is a pretty good reason to be nervous. The fact that this game is being played in Arrowhead might also have something to do with it.

The Patriots haven't won a road playoff game since beating the San Diego Chargers in the 2006-07 postseason. While we're predicting New England to win a close one, it won't at all be surprising if they follow trends and fall short.