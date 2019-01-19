Former Boise State QB Brett Rypien Shines as West Beats East in 2019 Shrine Game

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JANUARY 19: Nick Brossette #5 from Louisiana State playing on the West Team catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the East Team at the 2019 East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field on January 19, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The West All-Stars scored a 21-17 victory over the East All-Stars in the 2019 East-West Shrine Game on Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The West defense set the tone by forcing three turnovers, and the offense converted two of those into touchdowns en route to building a 21-point lead early in the third quarter. West quarterbacks Brett Rypien, Easton Stick and Marcus McMaryion combined for 212 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Terry Godwin led the comeback bid for the East with two touchdown receptions.

The West were in firm control for the entire first half and a majority of the third quarter.

While the defense locked down the East offense, Rypien and his fellow West quarterbacks helped slowly build what seemed like an insurmountable lead.

The Boise State quarterback found LSU running back Nick Brossette for the game's opening score:

Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo scampered in from two yards out to increase the lead to 14:

Easton Stick, who recently led North Dakota State to its seventh FCS national championship in the past eight years, connected with Arizona's Shawn Poindexter to make it 21-0 in the third:

The East scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the third quarter to get back in the game, though. Godwin from Georgia was on the receiving end of both scoring throws from Purdue quarterback David Blough.

Although the East added a 47-yard field goal from Utah's Matt Gay, it couldn't complete the furious comeback. It had time for one final play when it got the football back, but the hook-and-ladder attempt couldn't create a miracle finish.

Godwin was named the top offensive player for his two-score day. Oregon linebacker Justin Hollins took home honors as the top defensive player.

            

What's Next?

The postseason All-Star schedule continues with the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which is currently ongoing, and next Saturday's Senior Bowl before draft prospects head to Indianapolis for the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine starting in late February.

Related

    NFL Draft's Big Winners from NFLPA Bowl, Shrine Game Weeks

    College Football logo
    College Football

    NFL Draft's Big Winners from NFLPA Bowl, Shrine Game Weeks

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Why CFP Title Hero Almost Quit Football 😮

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Why CFP Title Hero Almost Quit Football 😮

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Badgers, Chryst Agree to Extension Through 2024

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Badgers, Chryst Agree to Extension Through 2024

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Urban Meyer Nears Deal to Join Fox Sports

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Urban Meyer Nears Deal to Join Fox Sports

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report