NFC Championship Game 2019: Rams vs. Saints Injury Report and Predictions

The New Orleans Saints are set to host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, and the injury report is relatively clean.

For the visitors, we mean really clean.

New Orleans must replace a pair of players who appeared in the divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles, but neither absence would fall under the dire category.

NFC Championship Info

Date: Sunday, January 20, at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Spread: Saints -3 (per OddsShark)

Rams Injury Report

Nothing to see here. All week long, that was the story.

Los Angeles had no players listed on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, avoiding any unexpected issues in practice.

Yes, the Rams have 13 players on injured reserve, but this is a remarkable detail for a conference championship game. Effectively, Los Angeles will be at full strength Sunday afternoon.

Saints Injury Report

New Orleans wasn't quite as fortunate leading up to the NFC Championship Game, yet the Saints are still in reasonably good shape.

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (calf) is listed as out. It's no surprise because he did not practice all week. Kirkwood only has 15 total receptions this season, but he did snag a touchdown against the Eagles. His absence should lead to more snaps for rookie wideout Tre'Quan Smith.

Officially, tight end Ben Watson (illness) is questionable. ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported the veteran will be inactive because of appendicitis, though. Josh Hill will hold a leading role in front of Dan Arnold and likely the versatile Tayson Hill too.

Fortunately for the Saints, starting offensive linemen Andrus Peat, Ryan Ramczyk and Max Unger moved from limited participation Wednesday to full practices Thursday and Friday.

NFC Championship Preview

The most impactful injury wasn't on the report, but it's a massive one.

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins exited the divisional round with a torn left Achilles. New Orleans placed him on injured reserve. Without him, the defense will turn to David Onyemata for an increased workload, plus Taylor Stallworth and Tyeler Davison.

Rankins' absence could benefit the Rams, who are hoping Todd Gurley will thrive against one of the NFL's best run defenses. In nine total home games this season, the Saints have surrendered just 645 rushing yards on 197 carries―a paltry 3.3 per attempt.

Los Angeles can swing the outlook of this game if Gurley and C.J. Anderson handle a sizable load and average around 4.5 yards.

But if the Rams don't succeed on the ground, whether they overcome a major red-zone efficiency disparity will be the difference. Los Angeles has turned just 55.3 percent of their road red-zone possessions into touchdowns, per TeamRankings.com, while the Saints boast an NFL-best 80.6 clip at home.

Field goals are OK. They can also lose games.

Prediction: Saints 31, Rams 26

