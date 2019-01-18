Kris Bryant, Evan Longoria Upset Bryce Harper, Manny Machado Remain Unsigned

G Fiume/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said Friday that players are "pretty upset" outfielder Bryce Harper and shortstop Manny Machado, the offseason's most notable free agents, remain unsigned with spring training less than a month away.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com provided comments about the situation from Bryant, who suggested there are "not enough teams trying to be competitive."

"It's really weird," he said. "Two of the best players in the game, and they have very little interest in them, from just what I hear. It's not good. It's something that will have to change. I know a lot of the other players are pretty upset about it."

Fellow third baseman Evan Longoria of the San Francisco Giants also weighed in on the situation with an Instagram post Friday featuring pictures of Harper, Machado, closer Craig Kimbrel and starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel:

"We are less then a month from the start of spring and once again some of our games biggest stars remain unsigned. Such a shame. It's seems every day now someone is making up a new analytical tool to devalue players, especially free agents. As fans, why should 'value' for your team even be a consideration? It's not your money, it's money that players have worked their whole lives to get to that level and be deserving of. Bottom line, fans should want the best players and product on the field for their team. And as players we need to stand strong for what we believe we are worth and continue to fight for the rights we have fought for time and time again."

