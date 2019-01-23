Predicting Boldest Roster Moves for the 2019 NFL Offseason

2 of 8

It's no secret the Baltimore Ravens will move on from quarterback Joe Flacco after rookie signal-caller Lamar Jackson helped lead the team to an AFC North title.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed as much when he spoke about the 34-year-old as an available talent, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. "Joe can still play," he said. "... Joe's going to have a market, a lot of teams are going to want Joe... Joe Flacco is a great talent, he's a better person, he's the best QB in the history of the Ravens... he's going to be just fine."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens will attempt to accommodate Flacco with his preferred destination. "While there's a chance they could let him walk into free agency, there's also a very good chance they could try to orchestrate a trade to a team of Flacco's choice," he reported (via colleague Kevin Patra).

Flacco likely wants to start. Front office executives should also think about an immediate push to contend—with the veteran quarterback as the missing piece.

The Denver Broncos missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year. On a positive note, the offense features budding talents at wide receiver in Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton along with an upstart backfield. Rookie ball-carriers Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay combined for 1,558 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. This club could make significant strides with an upgrade at quarterback.

The draft could take care of holes on the interior of the offensive line and at cornerback. Head coach Vic Fangio had a close look at Flacco as a defensive coach in Baltimore in 2008 and 2009.

Denver could release Keenum, who put together a lukewarm 2018 campaign with 18 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions, and save $11 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. Flacco would provide a strong arm and championship experience with three years left on his deal.