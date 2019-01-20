Simms in 60: Chiefs, Andy Reid Can't Abandon Run vs. Patriots in AFC Title Game

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IJanuary 20, 2019

Right Arrow Icon

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. 

Bleacher Report lead NFL analyst Chris Simms says the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid cannot abandon the run game against the Patriots.

Watch the video above to see why Simms says Kansas City can't be afraid to play smashmouth football.

                        

