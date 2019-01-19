Patriots vs. Chiefs: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2019 AFC Championship

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

One of the best young players in the NFL takes on a franchise with an extended history in title contests in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the top team in the AFC, but the New England Patriots are more than capable of winning at Arrowhead Stadium, as they're playing in their eighth consecutive AFC Championship.

Mahomes' success is one of the best stories in the NFL, but there's no guarantee he'll light up the Patriots defense for over 300 yards because of the experience on the New England roster.

While Mahomes is usually a good fantasy option, the Patriots have a few X-factors in their offense who could help you with fantasy lineups and allow you to win money with fantasy prop bets.

Top Fantasy Bets (Odds via OddsChecker)

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards

Mahomes passed the first playoff test of his young career by throwing for 278 yards versus the Indianapolis Colts.

But a much tougher challenge awaits Sunday in the form of the Patriots, who will come up with a few tweaks to their game plan that Mahomes is going to have to figure out.

Add into the mix that this is Mahomes' first AFC Championship Game and the Patriots are playing in their eight straight conference championship and you have the potential for the first-year starter's numbers to be lower than usual.

All of the over/under bets regarding Mahomes' yardage total are above 300 yards, with over 322.5 the highest total at 10/11.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Placing an under bet might be better than going for the over since the Patriots have given up under 300 passing yards in nine of their last 10 games.

The one outlier in that set of data is the divisional round win over the Los Angeles Chargers in which Philip Rivers had to throw on almost every play because his team was down by double digits.

Mahomes has the potential to break New England's defensive trend, but we'd advise you to be cautious when looking at his passing yard total because of what the Patriots have done over an extended span of games.

Prediction: 285 passing yards

James White Receiving Yards

Patriots running back James White had one of the most successful games of his career in the divisional round, as he hauled in 15 catches for 97 receiving yards.

White's performance a week ago marked the third time he caught 10 or more passes in a game this season, and it was the fifth time he hit double digits in targets.

In the Week 6 meeting with the Chiefs, White recorded five receptions for 53 yards, which is around where the two over/under lines regarding his Sunday total sit.

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The two options for White are over/under 47.5 yards and 53.5 yards, with over 53.5 yards currently holding the longest odds.

Kansas City's record against running backs involved in the passing game favors White, as the Chiefs have given up 894 receiving yards and six touchdowns to opposing running backs.

White most likely won't have close to 100 receiving yards Sunday because the Chiefs will be aware of the threat he poses, but there's a decent chance he eclipses the over given how much Brady relies on him out of the backfield.

Prediction: 60 receiving yards

Rob Gronkowski Receiving Yards

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is possibly the biggest risk in fantasy and prop betting Sunday.

It's obvious Gronkowski isn't the player he was a few years ago, but he's still capable of making a significant impact.

However, his recent returns aren't promising, as he's recorded 30 receiving yards or less in five of his last six games.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Despite his struggles, Gronkowski's over/under lines for receiving yards are in the 40s, with the under of 48.5 currently holding the lowest odds at 4/5.

Conversely, the over of 48.5 yards has the longest odds, and it's understandable why the line is the way it is because of Gronkowski's stat lines this season.

Although there are concerns about his effectiveness, Gronkowski has four 100-yard receiving performances in the postseason, with the most recent one coming in Super Bowl LII.

In his last three AFC Championship Games, Gronkowski's produced mixed results, as Jacksonville and Indianapolis both limited him to under 30 yards.

Gronkowski is a start at your own risk player this weekend, but he could be a difference-maker in your lineups if he comes alive in the Patriots offense.

Prediction: 65 receiving yards

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.