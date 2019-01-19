Rams vs. Saints: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2019 NFC Championship

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Eighty points were scored when the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints met in Week 9 of the NFL regular season.

The high-scoring affair that took place in the Superdome in October hands us hope that Sunday's NFC Championship Game will produce similar numbers.

If that's the case, there will be plenty of bets on offensive statistical categories to take advantage of.

With offensive stars like Drew Brees, Todd Gurley and Michael Thomas coming off successful divisional-round games, they will be the main focus of fantasy bets in the buildup to Sunday's contest.

Top Fantasy Bets

Odds via Oddschecker.

Drew Brees Passing Yards

Brees is 6-0 at home in the playoffs as a member of the New Orleans Saints, but he's only thrown for 300 yards in three of those contests.

All three of those occurrences have come in Brees' past three postseason contests at the Superdome, with the latest happening in the divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Because of his 466-yard performance against the Detroit Lions in the 2012 Wild Card Round, Brees' passing yards average at home in the playoffs stands at 305 yards.

If you take those numbers and the 346 yards he threw for against Los Angeles in Week 9 into account, the over on Brees' passing yards is the easy bet.

The odds for Brees to throw for more than 303.5 yards sit at 10-11, and although you would hope those odds would be a little more favorable, it's an easy wager to make money from.

While it's usually a good thing to bet on Brees at home, if you want to wager on the under of 294.5 yards at 19-20, you won't be looked down upon that much since the Rams haven't given up 300 passing yards since the Week 11 shootout with Kansas City.

Prediction: 315 passing yards

Todd Gurley Rushing Yards

One of the most intriguing matchups of the NFC Championship Game features the Los Angeles rushing attack against New Orleans' interior linemen.

With run-stopping defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins out with an injury he suffered against the Eagles, there's a hole in the New Orleans defense for Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson to exploit.

Gurley is coming off his seventh 100-yard outing of the season, as the Rams torched the Dallas Cowboys' front seven at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

In the Week 9 meeting with the Saints, Gurley ran for 68 yards and a touchdown, and because of those numbers, some of the over/under lines on Gurley's rushing yard total sit in the 60s.

Given Los Angeles' recent success on the ground and Rankins' absence, betting the over of 67.5 at 4-5 seems like the reasonable wager.

However, a bet on under 64.5, which sits at 10-11, could be worth the risk since the Saints have held two of their past three opponents below 70 rushing yards.

Prediction: 85 rushing yards

Michael Thomas Receiving Yards

Michael Thomas is going to be one of the most popular fantasy options during conference championship weekend after hauling in 12 catches for 171 yards in the win over the Eagles.

While his divisional-round total was high, it was only Thomas' third-highest number of receiving yards, with his best performance coming in Week 9, when he recorded 211 receiving yards against the Rams.

Those two statistics suggest Thomas will have another successful day linking up with Brees in the Saints passing game.

With the highest over line set at 100.5 yards for Thomas, which is at 4-5, it seems like the easiest bet of the weekend.

Even with experienced defensive backs Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters squaring off against him, Thomas is expected to receive a high number of targets from Brees, as he's been thrown to more than 10 times on seven occasions this season.

Since he's expected to have the ball in his hands on plenty of plays, it's hard to argue against any under bet set for Thomas.

Prediction: 125 receiving yards

