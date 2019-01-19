NFL Draft 2019: Breaking Down Experts' Latest Mock Drafts

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The first of many twists to occur during NFL draft season came on Monday, when Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray declared for the NFL draft.

Murray's decision is significant for a few reasons. He appears ready to spurn a professional baseball career for the NFL, and he's now one of the top quarterback prospects in a light draft class.

Since Murray announced his intentions, he's shot up multiple mock drafts, with some of them predicting the Heisman Trophy winner to land in the top 10.

Although Murray is the top draft prospect in the spotlight at the moment, he's one of a few players who have created differing opinions among experts in their latest mock drafts.

Murray Predicted to Go Anywhere from No. 6 to No. 13

There may be some disagreement about where Murray lands, but a majority of mock drafts have him going in the first half of the first round.

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson and Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo both have Murray going to the New York Giants at No. 6.

Unless a trade occurs, the Giants are the first team in the draft order with a need at quarterback, which then leads them to make a decision between Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, who is the pick at No. 6 for Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr.

If Murray doesn't end up with the Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the next likely destination for the Heisman Trophy winner at No. 7, which is where Miller has the Oklahoma quarterback landing.

According to Miller, some of the NFL area scouts he spoke to don't believe Murray is a first-round pick based on pure talent, but the direction of the league and recent success of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland will help his draft stock.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While most experts have Murray going in the top 10, Kiper has Murray dropping to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13, as he cites the franchise's need to rebuild as one of the reasons to take the quarterback.

Kiper's decision to drop Murray out of the top 10 is based on his belief the Jaguars will have a quarterback in place before April's draft.

No matter what the Giants, Jaguars and Dolphins do before April 25, they'll all be closely watched when it comes to quarterback acquisitions, with the Giants and Jaguars coming under the spotlight more because of where they stand in the draft.

Another franchise could enter the mix for quarterbacks at some point depending on what happens in free agency, but as of right now, the trio of teams mentioned above are the ones to watch.

Oliver Drawing Mixed Results

At this point a year ago, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver was seen as one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2019.

With three months left until the picks are finalized, Oliver has some work to do to solidify his spot in the top 10.

Miller has Oliver going to the Oakland Raiders at No. 4, as he cites Oliver's skill set as an interior pass-rusher as one of the main reasons why Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock should select the defensive tackle with the first of the franchise's three first-round selections.

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Over at CBS Sports, Wilson believes Oliver lands at No. 9 with the Buffalo Bills as a replacement for the retiring Kyle Williams.

Kiper and Palazzolo aren't as high on Oliver, as they both have him falling to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 14.

Kiper cited Oliver as an impact replacement for Grady Jarrett if the experienced defensive tackle departs in free agency.

Even though the draft class is cluttered with defensive linemen, Oliver has an opportunity to surge back into the top 10 of most mock drafts during the NFL combine and his individual workouts.

One of the reasons for Oliver's recent drop is the amount of attention paid to him during the 2018 college football season.

Since Houston didn't possess another dominant pass-rusher, opponents put double teams on Oliver in order to diminish his impact on the contest, which in turn affected his statistics.

As long as he impresses during workout season, Oliver should be close to a consensus top-10 pick, with teams like Oakland, Buffalo and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking serious looks at him.