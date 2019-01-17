Canelo Alvarez to Fight Daniel Jacobs on May 4 in Middleweight Unification Bout

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

Boxer Canelo Alvarez poses for photos at Madison Square Garden, in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. He will meet Rocky Fielding in a 12-round, super middleweight bout Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez announced Thursday he will fight Daniel Jacobs on May 4. 

"I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me," Alvarez said of the fight, per the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire. "I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I'll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion."

The fight will be part of Alvarez's five-year deal with DAZN that commits him to 11 bouts for the streaming service. According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Jacobs struck an agreement with DAZN for three fights, including his date with Canelo.

Alvarez earned a majority decision against Gennady Golovkin last September in what was a rematch between the two stars. Although a third battle would undoubtedly be a big moneymaker for everyone involved, both Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions chairman Oscar De La Hoya played down the prospect in December.

Pugmire reported Golovkin has received offers from DAZN, ESPN and Premier Boxing Champions as he weighs his next move. Not only has DAZN presented Golovkin with the "biggest" offer of the three, per Pugmire, but it would also open the door for a third installment of Canelo vs. GGG.

In the meantime, Jacobs should be a tough challenger for Alvarez. The 31-year-old is 35-2 with 29 knockouts, most recently earning a split decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October. He claimed the IBF middleweight championship by virtue of the result.

Related

    Photos: Terence Crawford, Amir Khan - Go Face To Face in NYC

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Photos: Terence Crawford, Amir Khan - Go Face To Face in NYC

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Canelo to Fight Daniel Jacobs in Middleweight Unification

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Canelo to Fight Daniel Jacobs in Middleweight Unification

    Lance Pugmire
    via latimes.com

    Canelo Alvarez to Face Daniel 'Miracle Man' Jacobs

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Canelo Alvarez to Face Daniel 'Miracle Man' Jacobs

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Canelo to Face Jacobs on May 4

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Canelo to Face Jacobs on May 4

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook