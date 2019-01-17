Canelo Alvarez to Fight Daniel Jacobs on May 4 in Middleweight Unification Bout

Richard Drew/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez announced Thursday he will fight Daniel Jacobs on May 4.

"I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me," Alvarez said of the fight, per the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire. "I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I'll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion."

The fight will be part of Alvarez's five-year deal with DAZN that commits him to 11 bouts for the streaming service. According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Jacobs struck an agreement with DAZN for three fights, including his date with Canelo.

Alvarez earned a majority decision against Gennady Golovkin last September in what was a rematch between the two stars. Although a third battle would undoubtedly be a big moneymaker for everyone involved, both Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions chairman Oscar De La Hoya played down the prospect in December.

Pugmire reported Golovkin has received offers from DAZN, ESPN and Premier Boxing Champions as he weighs his next move. Not only has DAZN presented Golovkin with the "biggest" offer of the three, per Pugmire, but it would also open the door for a third installment of Canelo vs. GGG.

In the meantime, Jacobs should be a tough challenger for Alvarez. The 31-year-old is 35-2 with 29 knockouts, most recently earning a split decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October. He claimed the IBF middleweight championship by virtue of the result.