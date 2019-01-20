2019 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Prospect Predictions Before AFC, NFC Championships

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

With the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2019 NFL draft come and gone, we have a clearer picture of which prospects could find themselves selected in Round 1 on April 25.

Most prospects in this year's class had already made their intentions to take their talents to the NFL known, but there was some last-minute activity near the deadline.

Alabama safety Deionte Thompson didn't declare for the draft with his teammates at the Alabama press conference held on Jan. 11 but announced via Twitter the following Sunday that he wouldn't be returning to the Crimson Tide. His teammate, Mack Wilson, also projected to be a first-round pick in April, did the same via his Twitter account.

Thompson and Wilson are two of the many first-round defensive prospects teams will be eyeing with their selections in 2019. The first-round talent also includes a handful of intriguing quarterbacks, skill position prospects and offensive linemen.

With the draft order even further settled following divisional-round weekend, let's take a look at how teams might look to select in the first round this spring.

2019 Round 1 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

13. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn St.

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: Devin White, LB, LSU

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas): Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

29. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St.

Projections for Top Prospects

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Right Arrow Icon

There's no such thing as a sure thing when it comes to the NFL draft, but Ohio State's Nick Bosa sure is close.

Some draft analysts suspect the Arizona Cardinals may try to trade out of the No. 1 spot to amass more draft capital, but the vast majority see them being unable to pass up this premier pass-rusher, especially with the changes on deck for their defense.

In his first mock draft of 2019, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. saw Bosa as the perfect fit for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's future Cardinals scheme.

"Bosa is going to be tough to pass up, as he is an elite pass-rusher," Kiper wrote. "New defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to switch this defense back to a 3-4, and Bosa has the versatility to play multiple spots."

After suffering a core injury last season, Bosa was limited to just three games. The year before, he had 34 tackles (16 for loss), 8.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Right Arrow Icon

Pass-rushers are becoming perhaps the most valuable players in the NFL draft; an exceptional one can change the face of a defense. So it's no surprise that the San Francisco 49ers would look to land Josh Allen in this scenario after Bosa comes off the board at No. 1 overall.

There's no question that San Francisco needs to surround quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with some offensive playmakers in order to help him succeed, but no players fit that bill at No. 2 overall.

The 49ers could move down and amass more draft capital in the process, but passing up a player with Allen's talent would be a hard pill to swallow.

Allen's college success was recognized by accolades including being named a consensus All-America selection, the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year, the Chuck Bednarik Award winner and the Bronko Nagurski Award winner as the best defensive player in college football.

His eye-popping 2018 season at Kentucky saw him amass 88 tackles, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and four pass deflections.

Allen would also give the 49ers much-needed versatility in the front seven, offering the ability to line up as their strong outside linebacker in base defense, as well as at defensive end.

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Speaking of targeting offensive talent early in the draft, this is a bold projection for the New York Jets and one that many won't agree with. That's OK.

The Jets are desperate for weapons for young quarterback Sam Darnold. If they want to target a wideout at No. 3 overall, there's a dizzying array of options from which to chooose: Ole Miss' D.K. Metcalf or A.J. Brown, Harry, Oklahoma's Marquise Brown.

However, what New York needs is a bona fide No. 1 outside threat, which makes the Jets more likely to home in on 6'4" Metcalf or Harry.

In this scenario, it's impossible to say anything definitively about the wideouts available until we see how they perform at the NFL scouting combine.

Harry impressed with 73 receptions for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns with the Sun Devils last season, but the main thing he needs to demonstrate at the combine is speed.

If Harry runs an impressive 40-yard dash time, he could find himself as the first receiver taken off the board in April.