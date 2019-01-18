Bleacher Report's Expert NFL Conference Championship Picks & Predictions

2 of 4

Two of our three analysts are convinced that enough has changed since that Week 9 regular-season meeting for the Rams not only to cover but to punch a ticket to Atlanta on Sunday.

"There are two significant differences with the Rams between their Week 9 loss to the Saints and now," Sobleski said in defense of his decision to pick the Rams straight-up. "First, Sean McVay's scheme evolved into a ball-control offense, running over opponents with Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. The Rams have been strong up front all season, but they fell behind the Saints early during their initial meeting. The ability to control the game will be crucial, and Los Angeles is more than capable of doing so.

"Second, cornerback Aqib Talib didn't play in the Week 9 game. Talib has performed well since his return from an ankle injury, and his presence should help slow a Saints passing attack that accumulated 346 yards in that first matchup."

While Sobleski is focused on good changes for the Rams, Gagnon is also concerned about a potential turn for the worse with the Saints.

"The Saints have averaged only 19.2 points in their last six games," he said, "and their offensive line is a bloody mess inside. Peat's abysmal performance last week might have cost New Orleans that game if not for a mid-game injury to Fletcher Cox, but that doesn't bode well considering Aaron Donald is the most dominant defensive player in the league and Ndamukong Suh is coming off his best game as a Ram.

"The Rams went toe-to-toe with the Saints in Week 9, and I think their young players will have learned from that experience. They're gaining momentum with that one-two punch in the offensive backfield, and that running game now won't have to deal with the injured Rankins. Throw in the return of Talib—who should at least make it easier to cover Michael Thomas while the underrated Cory Littleton limits Alvin Kamara underneath—and I think the Rams can pull this off against a team that is lucky just to be here based on its performance against Philly."

But Davenport, who dominated the expert pick standings during the regular season, can't bring himself to pick against a grizzled New Orleans team at the Superdome.

"After last week's catastrophe, I'd be tempted to pick against my colleagues since our unanimous agreement creates an inescapable vortex of wrong from which neither light nor hope can escape," he half-joked. "It would also be tempting to pick the Rams because they were my preseason pick to win the NFC. Or because they have looked better than the Saints as of late. Or because the Rams can run the ball and the Saints will be without Rankins.

"But I just can't bring myself to pick against Drew Brees, Sean Payton and the Saints in the Superdome. Since Brees joined the team, the Saints are a perfect 6-0 at home in the postseason. The home team has won the last five NFC title games, and since 2013, only one non-No. 1 seed from either conference has advanced to the Super Bowl. In a building that's going to shake most of the afternoon, the Saints will win a close one, and then it'll be party time in America's ultimate party town."

Predictions

Davenport: Saints 31, Rams 27

Gagnon: Rams 24, Saints 23

Sobleski: Rams 35, Saints 31

Consensus: Rams (+3)