Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2019: Nick Bosa Goes to Cardinals in Guru's 1st Predictions

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. predicted Thursday the Arizona Cardinals will select Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa with the No. 1 overall pick in his first 2019 mock draft.

Kiper explained Cards general manager Steve Keim should consider trading down to accumulate more draft picks before noting it could be tough to pass on the OSU standout defender.

"But Bosa is going to be tough to pass up, as he is an elite pass-rusher," Kiper wrote. "New defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to switch this defense back to a 3-4, and Bosa has the versatility to play multiple spots."

Although Kentucky Wildcats outside linebacker Josh Allen made a late surge into the top-pick discussion, highlighted by a three-sack performance in a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Citrus Bowl, it appears Bosa still has the inside track on going first.

The 21-year-old brother of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa saw his final campaign with the Buckeyes come to a premature end in September because of core-muscle surgery.

He was off to a strong start in his junior season with 14 total tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble across three games. He left the program in October to focus on his recovery and draft preparation.

Bosa finished his OSU career with 17.5 sacks in 29 appearances.

In an era where edge-rushers are second to quarterbacks in terms of importance, it's no surprise to see Bosa's name atop the draft board with no obvious elite QB prospects. Former Buckeyes teammate Dwayne Haskins and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of the Oklahoma Sooners are the most intriguing options.

His father, John Bosa, told Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com in October his son would make a complete recovery well before NFL training camps open in July.

"He'll be absolutely perfect," John Bosa said. "But he'll be absolutely perfect for March."

Meanwhile, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arizona shop the top pick since it tied for fifth with 49 sacks during the 2018 regular season. But without the allure of a clear franchise quarterback available, it may be difficult to get the type of king's ransom typically associated with dealing the No. 1 selection.

If the Cardinals stand pat, Bosa remains the leader to become their newest building block.