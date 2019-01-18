NFL Teams Set to Fall Off in 2019

0 of 6

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

On average, roughly half of the NFL's playoff teams change on a year-to-year basis. This postseason, for example, only five teams—the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles—repeated as playoff participants.

As such, at least six teams from the 2018-19 postseason likely won't be back in the dance next year.

We're here to examine the six most likely candidates to fall off in 2019. We'll look at each team's 2018 campaign and why things could be different this coming season.

Our choices are based on factors like roster talent, divisional competition, pending free-agent departures and team health. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.