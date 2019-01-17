Australian Open 2019 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Thursday's Bracket

TPN/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the third round of the 2019 Australian Open with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday.

Serena Williams made short work of Eugenie Bouchard, winning 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes, and will now face unseeded Dayana Yastremska in her third-round clash.

Elsewhere, No. 1 women's seed Simona Halep survived a huge scare but came back from a break down in the decider to beat America's Sofia Kenin in two hours, 31 minutes.

Meanwhile, No. 16 men's seed Milos Raonic needed four hours and four tiebreaks to see off the challenge of Stan Wawrinka.

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka and two-time Melbourne finalist Venus Williams also made it through their second round clashes on Thursday, beating Tamara Zidansek and Alize Cornet, respectively.

Selected Thursday Results

Men's Singles

(16) Milos Raonic bt. Stan Wawrinka: 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (11), 7-6 (5)

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga: 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. Ivo Karlovic: 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (10-7)

(4) Alexander Zverev bt. Jeremy Chardy: 7-6 (5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (6), 6-1

(21) David Goffin bt. Marius Copil: 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4



Women's Singles

(6) Elina Svitolina bt. Viktoria Kuzmova: 6-4, 6-1

(1) Simona Halep bt. Sofia Kenin: 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4



(16) Serena Williams bt. Eugenie Bouchard: 6-2, 6-2

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. Tamara Zidansek: 6-2, 6-4

Venus Williams bt. Alize Cornet: 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

(17) Madison Keys bt. Anastasia Potapova: 6-3, 6-4

Johanna Konta vs. (18) Garbine Muguruza

Tsonga had his chances against Djokovic but could never make them count.

The Serb was not at his best, and in the first and second set, Tsonga was able to break back immediately after being broken himself.

Unfortunately for the Frenchman, he failed to consolidate on both occasions, and Djokovic was never going to allow a lead to slip twice in a set.

At 2-0 down going into the third, Tsonga needed a perfect set in order to reclaim the momentum.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

But, at 2-2 and 40-0 down with Tsonga serving, Djokovic produced two pieces of sublime skill, one at the baseline and one at the net, to get the score back to deuce.

The pressure told, and Djokovic claimed another crucial break before holding serve to see out the match in just over two hours.

Serena has reached the final of the Australian Open in her last three appearances at the tournament, winning in 2015 and 2017 but losing to Angelique Kerber in 2016.

After missing last year's tournament following the birth of her first child, she looks in fine shape to go all the way again in 2019.

Bouchard has plenty of ability and could have caused Williams problems had she found her best game.

But the Canadian's inability to hold serve in the opening set proved her undoing:

Once Serena, 37, had wrapped up the first set, there never looked any real chance of a Bouchard comeback.

Williams gave up no break points in the second set but claimed two of her own, and she will march on to the third round.

Raonic has a decent recent record at the Australian Open having reached two quarter-finals and a semi-final in his last four visits to Melbourne Park.

He was forced to dig deep against three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka, coming back from a set to down to seal his spot in the third round.

It was a mammoth contest between two pure hitters, and it arguably deserved to be more than a second-round match:

Canadian Raonic hit 39 aces and 84 winners during the clash, which saw each player claim just two breaks apiece.

After her impressive win at the U.S. Open, Osaka is one of the top contenders to go all the way in the women's draw in Melbourne.

Unlike in her first-round match, when she overcame Magda Linette in 58 minutes, the Japanese player was taken into the second hour by Zidansek on Thursday, but only just.

Osaka claimed five breaks of serve in her 64-minute victory, and she was clinical in her visits to the net.

She will now face No. 28 seed Su-Wei Hsieh in the third round.