2019 NFL Mock Draft: Full Order and 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft continues to charge ahead in the background of the playoffs, with the first major stop on the path being the East–West Shrine Game.

While it isn't in the spotlight just yet by comparison, the deadline for prospects to declare finally passed, and with it came a declaration from Kyler Murray.

The addition to the class adds some fuel to a (for now) iffy-looking quarterback class and shakes up the entire first-round outlook.

Though the final draft order isn't set yet, most picks are cemented into place. With the order acting as guide, let's weave through a mock based on team need and current prospect value.

1st-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Oakland Raiders: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

8. Detroit Lions: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, FS, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin White, LB, LSU

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

18. Minnesota Vikings: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

19. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

22. Baltimore Ravens: Montez Sweat, OLB, Mississippi State

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Juan Thornhill, SS, Virginia

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. New England Patriots: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

30. Los Angeles Rams: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Oshane Ximines, OLB, Old Dominion

32. Green Bay Packers (via NO): Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

No, not the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

Josh Allen out of Kentucky has been steadily improving over the past few seasons. He isn't a household name yet, but that changes when the draft process itself gets its hands on him.

Allen is a 6'5", 230-pound edge rusher who earned a Butkus Award semifinalist nomination and made headway while getting after opposing passers:

The San Francisco 49ers could certainly use the help when it comes to applying pressure coming out of a season where the defense only managed 37 sacks. While sacks aren't everything, the state of that metric says quite a bit about the unit.

DeForest Buckner grabbed 12 of those sacks last year, so pairing him with an elite edge presence like Allen who can disrupt on his own could potentially have a way of making the whole unit better by reducing the time everyone has to spend in coverage.

Granted, thanks to the hope invested in Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers don't need a quarterback and could sell the pick to the highest bidder. But if they stay put, Allen is the game-changing presence the defense could build around for the next five years at a minimum.

6. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

No prospect will be analyzed more than Kyler Murray, which in a way is funny given the fact he won the Heisman Trophy and is clearly one of the best quarterbacks in the class.

But Murray has the whole baseball thing floating around him, not to mention the idea his height could be a problem. The exact number in the height department isn't official, but it won't be good enough for some either way—and for others it won't be a problem at all thanks to moving pockets and improv.

Generally, the way the league is trending suggests the conversation about Murray's height shouldn't matter as much as the media will hype it as mattering:

Keep in mind Murray seemed to do just fine passing behind the giant Oklahoma offensive line a year ago. He completed 69 percent of his passes with 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Add on another 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns as a rusher, too.

The explosiveness and upside is something a team like the New York Giants won't be able to resist. The front office there continues to hold on to the Eli Manning era, throwing cash at guys like Nate Solder and crossing the fingers.

But even if Murray doesn't play right away, he's an ideal candidate to combine with Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley as the Giants attempt to spearhead another bit of NFL offensive innovation.

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The other Josh Allen could really use some help from a prospect like offensive tackle Jonah Williams.

Williams will enter the draft early because his stock won't ever be higher. He paved the way for Alabama's 2,600-plus rushing yards this past season while also showing great body control and athleticism in pass protection.

The performance so far before Williams even gets into gear in the draft process itself has him ranked ninth on Matt Miller's big board.

Which is just in range for the Buffalo Bills.

Those Bills let Allen take 28 sacks over just 12 games last year. And while some of those were undoubtedly on the rookie for holding the ball too long, the front office has to do a better job of protecting their potential franchise player. Keep in mind Allen wasn't only promising as a passer, he took off for 89 rushing attempts over those 12 games, too.

While an offensive lineman isn't the prettiest pick in the top 10 or otherwise, it continues to be a struggle for NFL teams to nail down quality starting offensive tackles, and teams aren't letting them hit free agency once they do.

If the Bills want to give Allen the best possible chance at becoming a franchise player and hitting on an upswing while AFC East teams like New England presumably lose a Tom Brady in a few years, it starts by building up the trenches with prospects like Williams.