NFL Playoffs 2019: Super Bowl Odds, Conference Championship Bracket Predictions

Each one of the possible Super Bowl LIII matchups comes with a ton of intrigue.

The Kansas City Chiefs could be involved in a rematch of one of the best regular-season games of the season against the Los Angeles Rams, or Patrick Mahomes could square off against one of the NFL's legendary quarterbacks in the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees.

Brees could also be matched up with the New England Patriots' Tom Brady in a showcase of two of the most experienced signal-callers in the league.

Brady and the Patriots might face off against the Rams in a showdown between one of the established franchises of the NFL versus the hottest young name in coaching.

All of the potential Super Bowl matchups provide us with even more excitement for a conference championship weekend featuring the four best teams in the NFL.

Super Bowl Odds

Conference Championship Bracket

In addition to the broadcast networks, the games can be viewed on FuboTV.

Conference Championship Predictions

Kansas City over New England

Defeating Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Co. in the postseason feels like an impossible task given their success, but there's a template to follow to stop the Patriots from advancing to the Super Bowl.

In its past three AFC Championship Game losses, New England has been held under 20 points by the Denver Broncos on two occasions and by the Baltimore Ravens once.

Two of those three defeats also came on the road during the Patriots' streak of eight consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances.

It just so happens the Chiefs boast a defense that's coming off one of its best performances of the season in the divisional round against the Indianapolis Colts.

Containing Brady for four quarters is a more difficult task than limiting the production of Andrew Luck, but Kansas City has the pieces in place to achieve a home victory over the Patriots.

It all starts with the Chiefs pass rush, which should put Brady under duress through Dee Ford, Chris Jones and Justin Houston.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

However, there is one defensive aspect Kansas City must work on to hand the ball back to Mahomes and the offense to present the chance to create separation on the scoreboard.

Kansas City gave up the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs and tied with four other franchises for the most receiving touchdowns conceded out of the backfield.

That's significant because James White is a vital asset to New England's passing game, as he hauled in 15 receptions for 97 yards in the divisional round versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Steven Senne/Associated Press

As long as the Chiefs contain the threat White poses, they should be able to get enough pressure in the pocket to force Brady to either throw the ball away on third down or come up short of his receivers.

On offense, Mahomes will be the key to victory for the Chiefs, as the Patriots clog up the interior and limit running back Damien Williams' progression.

New England has conceded the second-fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, and it gives up 112.7 yards per game on the ground.

The difference-makers for Mahomes will be speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who can be used in a variety of ways to take advantage of his speed, and tight end Travis Kelce, who isn't afraid to surge down the middle of the field for long gains.

While Hill and Kelce will be important, a third option is invaluable for Kansas City in the form of wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Watkins, who caught six passes for 62 yards against the Colts, provides the Chiefs with a complement to Hill and Kelce that the Patriots can't stop.

The Chiefs won't run away with the victory like they did in the divisional round, but they will expose the Patriots in a few facets to do enough to move on to Atlanta.

New Orleans over Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans should benefit from a similar formula to get past the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, but recording defensive stops could be harder than expected.

In their divisional-round victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Saints lost defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to a leg injury, and he was officially placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per The Advocate's Nick Underhill.

Rankins' play was one of the main reasons the Saints conceded the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL behind the Chicago Bears.

Making up for Rankins' loss against Los Angeles' two-pronged rushing attack of Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson will be difficult, but the Saints will use the combination of David Onyemata and Tyeler Davison to stop the Rams running backs' advances.

John McCoy/Getty Images

The Saints don't have to stop Gurley and Anderson on every play, but they need to do enough to make Rams quarterback Jared Goff beat them through the air against a strong secondary, led by Marshon Lattimore and Vonn Bell.

New Orleans' defense had success on third downs against the Eagles, holding Nick Foles and Co. to a 2-of-7 conversion rate.

If the Saints produce a similar number Sunday, they will put Brees in a great position to win his seventh playoff game inside the Superdome.

One of the keys for Brees is to get off to a fast start, as he did in Week 9 against the Rams, when the Saints put up 35 first-half points.

By scoring on a majority of their first-half possessions and opening up a lead, the Saints can force the Rams out of their game plan and make Goff throw more than he wants to.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

If Goff can't develop a rhythm in the pocket, the Saints could further extend their advantage in front of their home crowd.

As New Orleans tries to pull away from the NFC West champion, Brees hits Michael Thomas for a few key first downs, but also keep an eye on Tre'Quan Smith and Ben Watson, who could be X-factors in short-yardage situations.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.