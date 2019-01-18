Early Landing-Spot Odds for Each Top MLB Star Available in 2019-20 Free Agency

1 of 5

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

We might be stretching the definition of "star" in this case, but A.J. Pollock was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner who picked up stray MVP votes as recently as 2015.

Injuries have limited him since, but he swatted a career-high 21 home runs and stole 13 bases last season for the Arizona Diamondbacks while posting six defensive runs saved in center field.

Even entering his age-31 season, he should warrant a lucrative multi-year deal.

As for the odds...

Atlanta Braves: 3-1

The Braves are going all-in on their quest to defend their National League East title after they signed Josh Donaldson to a one-year, $23 million deal. They could also use an outfielder.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Pollock "is of interest to the Braves, and the team likely would jump on him at a dollar figure it deemed acceptable." Pollock would come with draft-pick compensation after he rejected the qualifying offer, which could impact Atlanta's approach, Rosenthal noted.

Chicago White Sox: 3-1

The White Sox have been connected to outfielder Bryce Harper in a number of rumors and need to add outfield depth regardless.

If Harper rejects their overtures, Pollock would represent a solid Plan B and add a veteran presence on a young roster.

San Francisco Giants: 9-1

It's unclear whether the Giants are rebuilding or retooling under new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. What is clear is that they need to bolster a woefully thin outfield depth chart that's populated by a mix of unproven youngsters.

If San Francisco goes for it to some extent in 2019, Pollock would be a stabilizing force as a proven commodity, even with the injury concerns.

The field: 3-2

Plenty of other clubs, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, could enter the mix. Pollock's market won't be set until Harper signs somewhere, though.