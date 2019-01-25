Each MLB Team's Most Overrated Top Prospect Entering 2019

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: 1B Pavin Smith—No. 3 ARI

After hitting .342/.427/.570 with 13 home runs and 77 RBI during his junior season at Virginia, Smith was the second college bat taken in the 2017 draft at No. 7 overall—behind only two-way standout Brendan McKay.

While he has continued to show an advanced approach with a .361 on-base percentage and nearly as many walks (84) as strikeouts (89) in 726 professional plate appearances, his lack of over-the-fence production has hurt his stock.

With a first-base-only defensive profile, he'll need to show more than the .392 slugging percentage and 11 home runs he tallied in 120 games at High-A last season.



Colorado Rockies: RHP Ryan Castellani—No. 6 COL

Castellani was the youngest ERA qualifier in the Double-A Eastern League during the 2017 season, and the 21-year-old held his own, posting a 4.81 ERA with 132/47 K/BB in 157.1 innings.

The Rockies sent him back to Double-A for the 2018 season, and his results took a nosedive.

A jump in his walk rate from 2.7 to 4.7 led to a 5.49 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 134.1 innings. If he can regain his command, he's still far enough ahead of the developmental curve to right the ship. Until then, he's fallen out of the top-prospect conversation.

Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Yadier Alvarez—No. 5 LAD

Armed with a fastball that touches 101 and a wipeout slider, Alvarez can be absolutely overpowering.

Even while posting a mediocre 4.23 ERA last season, he still struck out 62 batters in 55.1 innings and held opposing hitters to a .211 batting average.

He actually gave up more walks (44) than hits (42), and therein lies the problem. No matter how good your stuff is, it's awfully hard to succeed at the next level with a 7.2 BB/9 walk rate. Until he reins in his command, Alvarez can no longer be considered a top-tier prospect.

San Diego Padres: RHP Cal Quantrill—No. 4 SD, No. 52 MLB

In a stacked Padres farm system, Quantrill has quickly fallen behind the likes of MacKenzie Gore, Chris Paddack, Adrian Morejon, Logan Allen, Luis Patino, Michael Baez and Ryan Weathers among top pitching prospects.

The 23-year-old posted a 4.80 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 148 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season while his strikeout rate fell to 7.5 K/9.

The 6'3" right-hander still has the build and the stuff to develop into a workhorse starter at the MLB level. He just might not arrive as quickly as hoped or with the same front-line upside he displayed in the past.

San Francisco Giants: 1B/OF Chris Shaw—No. 2 SF

One of the few above-average upper-level prospects in a thin Giants system, Shaw hit .292/.346/.525 with 35 doubles, 24 home runs and 79 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A in 2017.

A return to Triple-A saw his walk rate (7.4 to 5.0 percent) and strikeout rate (25.7 to 34.1 percent) both trend in the wrong direction, and he fell flat in his first MLB action with a .185/.274/.278 line and 23 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances.

He looks like the leading candidate for the starting left field job heading into 2019, but that speaks more to the current state of the Giants than anything else.

All pro stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, while college stats come via The Baseball Cube.