Kyle Van Noy Tells Max Kellerman to 'Stick to His Boxing Commentating'

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy took Max Kellerman to task for Kellerman's second-guessing of Tom Brady and the Patriots.

In addition to his work for ESPN on First Take, Kellerman has served as a boxing analyst for ESPN and HBO. In an interview on 98.5 The Sport Hub's Zolak & Bertrand, Van Noy suggested Kellerman should focus more on the latter sport (h/t The MMQB's Albert Breer):

Throughout the 2018 season, Kellerman has maintained Brady is beginning to decline. He stuck to his guns even after the Patriots' 41-28 divisional-round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which Brady threw for 343 yards and a touchdown:

If anything, Van Noy and his teammates should welcome the criticism. After all, Brady essentially said in his postgame interview the Patriots were the underdogs ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A franchise that has five Super Bowl titles and eight conference championships since 2001 has to capitalize on any slight—real or perceived—as a source of motivation.