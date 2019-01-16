Tiger Woods Will Play in 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Tiger Woods speaks next to the Presidents Cup during a Presidents Cup media opportunity at the Yarra Promenade on December 5, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Presidents Cup 2019 will be held on December 9-15, 2019, when it returns to the prestigious Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will open his season at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in Calfornia on Jan. 24-27, according to Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel.

That wasn't the only major announcement in the past 24 hours regarding the tournament, as Rory McIlroy will also make his first appearance at the tournament, per Lavner.

According to Lavner, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau are also set to play at Torrey Pines.

Woods, 43, had a fantastic 2018 after being plagued by injuries in recent years, winning the TOUR Championship to close the season—his first win since the 2013 campaign.

He also tied for sixth at the British Open, finished second at the PGA Championship, appeared in the Ryder Cup for the United States and had seven top-10 finishes in all, easily more than he managed in his four prior seasons.

He comes into this season ranked No. 12 overall.

Woods is no stranger to Torrey Pines. He's won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times and won the 2008 U.S. Open on the course.

The veteran golfer said in December he plans to cut back on his schedule in 2019, however.

"I played in too many this year, and that was from adding an event because I missed the cut at [the Genesis Open] to qualifying to get into Akron (the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational)," Woods said, per Steve DiMeglio of USA Today. "All those events took a toll."

Woods may never again be the dominant, sport-changing superstar he was in his early years, but last season he re-emerged as one of the stars of the sport, and it's a trend he will hope to continue in 2019.

