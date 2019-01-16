Bryce Harper Rumors: Star 'Hit It Off' with Gabe Kapler During Phillies Meeting

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper stands on the field during a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Washington. The Mets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies' meeting with free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper reportedly went well for both sides.

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, Harper "really hit it off" with Phillies manager Gabe Kapler during the meeting.

Heyman previously reported that the Phillies may be leaning toward signing Harper over free-agent infielder Manny Machado, and he cited the meeting as one reason for that.

       

