Bryce Harper Rumors: Star 'Hit It Off' with Gabe Kapler During Phillies Meeting

The Philadelphia Phillies' meeting with free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper reportedly went well for both sides.

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, Harper "really hit it off" with Phillies manager Gabe Kapler during the meeting.

Heyman previously reported that the Phillies may be leaning toward signing Harper over free-agent infielder Manny Machado, and he cited the meeting as one reason for that.

