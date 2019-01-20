NFL Draft 2019: Updated Selection Order After AFC, NFC Championships

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The Super Bowl matchup is now set, and so is nearly the entire NFL draft order.

While Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will battle for the championship on February 3, 30 of the 32 slots in the first round of the draft are locked in after Sunday's conference title games.

This makes the draft in Nashville, Tennessee, an important one with so many impact players available, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Here is a breakdown of the first-round order as well as several prospects who will be targeted early on April 25.

NFL Draft 1st-Round Order

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. Cleveland Browns

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)



28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)

31. New England Patriots

32. Los Angeles Rams

Top Prospects to Watch

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Some people get mad at players skipping their bowl game to prepare for the draft, but Nick Bosa missed almost the entire season for the same reason this year.

The 21-year-old was limited to just three games due to a core muscle injury, and he decided to leave school instead of furthering his risk of injury.

This hasn't put a dent in his draft stock.

Bosa has shown enough in his college career to know he could be a dominant player in the NFL once he is given a chance.

The Ohio State star totaled 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2017, while his production went well beyond these numbers:

Like his brother, Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, Nick has the talent to make an immediate impact wherever he lands and could be a superstar before long.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

While Bosa is at the top of many draft boards, he is far from a consensus No. 1 player in the class.

Quinnen Williams has a good argument after a breakout junior season with Alabama. While interior defenders don't often put up big statistics, the All-American tallied 71 tackles this year, including 19.5 for loss, with eight sacks.

This was enough to win the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country while also finishing eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.

At 6'4", 289 pounds, Williams has the size and strength to match up with anyone in the NFL to go with the quickness to penetrate into the backfield with regularity. Meanwhile, his effort is just as important to his success.

"Williams' natural talent is off the charts but so is his determined hustle to make stops," Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote.

The 21-year-old is the type of player every team needs and appears to be a safe pick heading into draft season.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There will likely be a long debate over which quarterback is the best in the class, with Dwayne Haskins having a strong claim as well as Drew Lock, Daniel Jones and Will Grier. However, Kyler Murray has a good argument as well and is at the very least the most exciting.

The Oklahoma star won the Heisman Trophy this year in his first season as a starter, throwing for over 4,000 yards with over 1,000 rushing yards. He totaled 54 touchdowns this season.

While his size might be a problem as he measures at 5'10", his athleticism could help him overcome any limitations.

"In today's game—in a wide-open offense—he has a chance," a scout told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. "I mean, he's been the best player by far at every level he's played at, so I can't be surprised if he's a solid quarterback."

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury also said in the past he would take Murray first overall:

He now has that chance, even though the Cardinals took Josh Rosen in the first round last year.

Even if the quarterback doesn't get taken with the first overall pick, he should be off the board quickly in the first round.