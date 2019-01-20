NFL Draft 2019: Updated Selection Order After AFC, NFC Championships

NFL Draft 2019: Updated Selection Order After AFC, NFC ChampionshipsJanuary 21, 2019
The Super Bowl matchup is now set, and so is nearly the entire NFL draft order.
While Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will battle for the championship on February 3, 30 of the 32 slots in the first round of the draft are locked in after Sunday's conference title games.
This makes the draft in Nashville, Tennessee, an important one with so many impact players available, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Here is a breakdown of the first-round order as well as several prospects who will be targeted early on April 25.
NFL Draft 1st-Round Order
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. Cleveland Browns
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)
31. New England Patriots
32. Los Angeles Rams
Top Prospects to Watch
Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Some people get mad at players skipping their bowl game to prepare for the draft, but Nick Bosa missed almost the entire season for the same reason this year.
The 21-year-old was limited to just three games due to a core muscle injury, and he decided to leave school instead of furthering his risk of injury.
This hasn't put a dent in his draft stock.
Bosa has shown enough in his college career to know he could be a dominant player in the NFL once he is given a chance.
The Ohio State star totaled 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2017, while his production went well beyond these numbers:
Pro Football Focus @PFF
🚨 Mock Draft Alert 🚨 @PFF_Steve's Mock Draft 3 is out now – including Nick Bosa at No. 1 overall to Arizona. For all 32 picks 📰 📰 : https://t.co/6OkZcspV7P
Like his brother, Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, Nick has the talent to make an immediate impact wherever he lands and could be a superstar before long.
Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
While Bosa is at the top of many draft boards, he is far from a consensus No. 1 player in the class.
Quinnen Williams has a good argument after a breakout junior season with Alabama. While interior defenders don't often put up big statistics, the All-American tallied 71 tackles this year, including 19.5 for loss, with eight sacks.
This was enough to win the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country while also finishing eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.
At 6'4", 289 pounds, Williams has the size and strength to match up with anyone in the NFL to go with the quickness to penetrate into the backfield with regularity. Meanwhile, his effort is just as important to his success.
"Williams' natural talent is off the charts but so is his determined hustle to make stops," Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote.
The 21-year-old is the type of player every team needs and appears to be a safe pick heading into draft season.
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
There will likely be a long debate over which quarterback is the best in the class, with Dwayne Haskins having a strong claim as well as Drew Lock, Daniel Jones and Will Grier. However, Kyler Murray has a good argument as well and is at the very least the most exciting.
The Oklahoma star won the Heisman Trophy this year in his first season as a starter, throwing for over 4,000 yards with over 1,000 rushing yards. He totaled 54 touchdowns this season.
While his size might be a problem as he measures at 5'10", his athleticism could help him overcome any limitations.
"In today's game—in a wide-open offense—he has a chance," a scout told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. "I mean, he's been the best player by far at every level he's played at, so I can't be surprised if he's a solid quarterback."
New Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury also said in the past he would take Murray first overall:
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Kliff Kingsbury back on October 28, 2018: "Kyler is a freak.....I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could." 👀👀👀 (via @EricKellyTV) https://t.co/N9m99DkTNr
He now has that chance, even though the Cardinals took Josh Rosen in the first round last year.
Even if the quarterback doesn't get taken with the first overall pick, he should be off the board quickly in the first round.
