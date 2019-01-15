MLB Rumors: Phillies Could Sign Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper practices his swing during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

While Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported the Philadelphia Phillies will not sign both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, they may reportedly land the former alongside two notable pitchers.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, team executives have suggested the National League East club has "visions" of adding Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel this offseason.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

