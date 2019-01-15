Andrew Luck Named 2019 Pro Bowl Replacement for Injured Philip Rivers

AJ Mast/Associated Press

A year ago, no one knew whether Andrew Luck would ever play football again.

Now, he's a Pro Bowler.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback was named as Philip Rivers' replacement for the AFC roster Tuesday. Rivers withdrew due to an undisclosed injury.

Luck threw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns against 15 interceptions during the regular season. His being left off the roster initially was considered perhaps the biggest Pro Bowl snub.

