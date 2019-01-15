NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cardinals, Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Searches

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals and new head coach Kliff Kingsbury are reportedly interviewing former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their vacant offensive coordinator position, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter also reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing former Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy for the same position in Jacksonville.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

