NFL Playoffs 2019: TV Info, Bracket Predictions and Super Bowl Odds

We're down to just four teams and two rounds in the 2018-19 NFL postseason. This Sunday, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIII, while the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints will battle for the NFC's bid.

The next few weeks are going to be fun.

We're here to ensure you don't miss any of the remaining playoff action. We'll run down the full viewing schedule for the championship round and the Super Bowl. We'll also examine the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark, make score predictions for this weekend's games and take a look at some of the latest playoff buzz.

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 20



NFC Conference Championship Game

Who: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and fuboTV

Odds and Over/Under: NO -3.5, 57

Prediction: Saints 31, Rams 26

AFC Conference Championship Game

Who: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and fuvoTV

Odds and Over/Under: KC -3, 55.5

Prediction: Patriots 28, Chiefs 26

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 2

AFC Champions vs. NFC Champions

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and fuboTV

Super Bowl Odds

New Orleans Saints: 7-4

Kansas City Chiefs: 11-4

New England Patriots: 10-3

Los Angeles Rams: 7-2

Saints-Rams Won't be an Exact Copy of the First Match

The Saints handed the Rams their first loss of the regular season with a convincing 45-35 victory in Week 9. The game was close at times—L.A. tied things up at 35 in the third quarter—but New Orleans pulled away down the stretch while also limiting the Rams' opportunities

However, this isn't going to be the exact same game. The Rams, who now have C.J. Anderson along with Todd Gurley in the backfield, are better equipped to grind the game out and limit New Orleans' opportunities. This is what the Philadelphia Eagles did to the Saints early last week while jumping out to a 14-0 lead.

Los Angeles likely relied on quarterback Jared Goff a bit too much in the first meeting (40 attempts) and should try to avoid doing so this time around. Pressuring the Saints offense and limiting his mistakes should be part of the game plan. Letting the Saints dictate the matchup should not be.

"They've got everything down pat," defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. said, via the Rams' official website. "They know what they're going to do and they're going to execute it. We've just got to try our best to stop it. They've got a great offensive lineman, Hall of Fame quarterback, and a two-headed monster in the backfield. But we've got to come with it if we play them."



Chiefs Happy to Have Watkins Back

The Chiefs added wide receiver Sammy Watkins last offseason, but he hasn't been a primary piece of the offense often. This is mostly because he has been out since early November with a foot injury. He made his return last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts and made a significant impact.

The 25-year-old finished with six receptions and 62 yards against Indianapolis. More importantly, he felt like himself while playing the entire game.

"I think he's doing OK," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Watkins, per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. "He felt good after the game. He felt pretty good yesterday. He's just sore from playing, but the foot feels good."

Having Watkins back is important for the Chiefs because there's a good chance this game turns into a shootout like the first round. New England has proved it is still capable of racking up points—it dropped 41 on the Los Angeles Chargers last week—and Patrick Mahomes will need all the weapons he can get for Kansas City to keep pace.

Tom Brady Underdog for First Time Since 2014

According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.com, the New England Patriots are underdogs for the first time with Tom Brady under center since 2014. This is likely the result of this game being at Arrowhead Stadium, as the Patriots won the first round in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

While it's incredible that Brady and Co. have been so consistently good that he hasn't been an underdog for so long, you can bet that the future Hall of Famer is going to squeeze some motivation out of this.

The 41-year-old has already used the perception that New England's dynasty is ending as inspiration:

Hopefully, Brady and the Patriots won't subject us to any rubber dog masks the way the Eagles did during their underdog run last postseason.