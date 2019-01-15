Australian Open 2019 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Tuesday's Bracket

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic made it through the first round of the 2019 Australian Open unscathed on Tuesday as he saw off Mitchell Krueger in straight sets, while women's counterpart Simona Halep survived a scare against Kaia Kanepi.

Serena and Venus Williams also booked their places in Round 2 as they beat Tatjana Maria and Mihaela Buzarnescu, respectively.

Men's fourth seed Alexander Zverev eased past Aljaz Bedene, but Nick Kyrgios failed to win on home soil as he went out at the hands of No. 16 Milos Raonic.

Selected Tuesday Results

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Mitchell Krueger, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

(4) Alexander Zverev bt. Aljaz Bedene, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4

Stan Wawrinka bt. Ernests Gulbis, 3-6, 3-1, ret.

(16) Milos Raonic bt. Nick Kyrgios, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. Kamil Majchrzak, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-0, 6-2, 3-0, ret.

Women's Singles

(1) Simona Halep bt. Kaia Kanepi, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2

(6) Elina Svitolina bt. Viktorija Golubic, 6-1, 6-2

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. Karolina Muchova, 6-3, 6-2

(16) Serena Williams bt. Tatjana Maria, 6-0, 6-2

(18) Garbine Muguruza bt. Zheng Saisai, 6-2, 6-3

Venus Williams bt. (25) Mihaela Buzarnescu, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-2

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. Magda Linette, 6-4, 6-2

Full results can be found at the Australian Open's official website.

Halep might have been feeling deja vu after she found herself a set down to Kanepi, who knocked her out of the first round of the U.S. Open last year:

She was soon a break down in the second set, but as WTA Insider observed, the world No. 1 had not even been playing badly:

An unforced error and a double-fault from Kanepi quickly let her back into the contest, though, and she battled back to force a decider.

Kanepi struggled to maintain her level in the third, allowing Halep to make short work of her in the end.

Djokovic's match with Krueger was more straightforward, but despite dropping just seven games against the American and the clear gulf in talent between the two, he did not have it all his own way.

Per tennis writer Carole Bouchard, it took him 20 attempts to convert the six break points he made over the course of the match, as Krueger showed an impressive resilience that belied his ranking of 230th in the world.

By the third set, the work Djokovic had to put in to break his opponent was evident in his reaction when he finally did so:

In the women's draw, Serena Williams could scarcely have enjoyed a more comfortable opening round.

She dispatched Maria in just 49 minutes, dropping just two games along the way:

Her sister faced a much tougher challenge as she overcame No. 25 seed Buzarnescu.

The 38-year-old was edged out of the opening set on a tiebreaker and was on the brink of going out when the Romanian served for the match at 5-3 in the second.

However, Williams—who most recently made the Australian Open final in 2017 but has also suffered first-round exits three times in Melbourne since 2014—came back to take the second set on a tiebreaker before sweeping Buzarnescu aside in the third.