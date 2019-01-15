NFL Mock Draft 2019: Latest 1st-Round Projections for Top College Prospects

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The quarterback class in the 2019 NFL draft just became a lot more interesting.

Heisman Trophy winner—and first-round draftee of MLB's Oakland Athletics—Kyler Murray has tossed his name into the annual talent grab:

This doesn't mean Murray is definitely done with baseball and NFL-bound. But his decision at least presents that option should he envision his future being in football.

Let's took a look at our latest first-round mock, then spotlight three players worth monitoring.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. New England Patriots: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

30. Los Angeles Rams: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

While much will be made of Murray's small stature (5'10", 195 lbs), the real burden on his draft stock now is his uncertain future. But assuming he fully commits to the gridiron, we could see him sneaking into the top 10, as he has above.

Sure, certain scouting departments might rule him out because of his build. But it shouldn't be the detriment it might have been before. Smaller quarterbacks like Drew Brees (6'0") and Russell Wilson (5'11") have been making talent evaluators look foolish for a while now. And the change in perception regarding height might have been best seen last year, when 6'1" Baker Mayfield went first overall.

Murray's film is among the best in this class. He's both comfortable and efficient in the pocket, plus electric on the move. When he's scrambling, he's a threat to either tear off for a long rush or launch a deep ball 50-plus yards downfield.

Maybe if this was a better quarterback class, Murray's potential limitations would prove more costly. But when each prospect has some risk, it's never a bad idea to bet on the one who just passed for 4,361 yards, rushed for 1,001 yards and totaled 54 touchdowns.

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Depending on when you see him, Harry can look both like a sure-handed possession receiver and a home-run hitter. He usually corrals everything in his zip code, and when the ball is in his hands, that's usually when the show starts.

At 6'4" and 213 pounds, Harry has the strength and physicality to shed press coverage and win contested catches. But he also has the quickness to separate from defenders down field. Throw in his glue-covered hands and finishing speed, and he seems like the early favorite to pace a deep rookie receiver class in "Wow!" plays.

Considering how much current scouting is done with stopwatches, though, Harry's performance on the workout circuit could have a huge impact on where he lands.

"The combine will ultimately decide the range at which the 6'4" Harry is selected in the draft," CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso wrote. "If he runs anything under 4.55, tests well in the jumps, and times somewhere around 7.0 seconds in the three-cone drill, Harry should get consensus Round 1 consideration. If not, he very well could land in Round 2."

That said, Harry's numbers make it easy to bet on him. Over his final two seasons with the Sun Devils, he totaled 155 catches for 2,230 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As this mock draft indicates, the Hawkeyes have basically become a tight end factory. While George Kittle might be setting the NFL on fire now, he didn't have the college career that Fant or Hockenson enjoyed.

No matter how he's utilized, Fant always feels like a touchdown-waiting-to-happen. Of his 69 catches as a sophomore and junior, 18 of them wound up in the end zone.

"There aren't many tight ends I've ever seen or been around, certainly, live that can run like he can," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters. "He's almost effortless when he runs. ... So he can take a 10- or 20-yard gain and he might go the distance with it, and he has done that."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Fant as his 16th-ranked prospect overall and best at his position in terms of readiness, hands and working out of the slot.